Oklahoma's Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables' Defense

NORMAN — The future spine of Oklahoma’s defense is starting to take shape under Brent Venables.

In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach for the Sooners, Venables landed a trio of linebackers that had him bristling with excitement in his Christmas-themed blazer during Wednesday’s National Signing Day press conference.

Oklahoma signed Crandall, TX, product Samuel Omosigho, Lewis Carter out of Tampa Bay and Phil Picciotti from IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, to round out the haul.

All three displayed a violent streak on the high school football field, and Venables was especially excited about the versatility the trio will bring to the linebacker room in Norman.

Carter was a prospect who immediately jumped off the screen for Venables and the coaching staff when they started to dive into his film.

He was rated the No. 12 overall linebacker by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and the ninth-best player at his position by Rivals, but Venables saw Carter’s ceiling a bit higher.

“In my opinion Lewis Carter was a top-five linebacker in the country with his speed and instincts, his agility,” Venables said. “He's every bit as good of a running back as he is a linebacker.”

His athleticism translated to plenty of production, as Carter racked up over 300 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles throughout his high school career.

Omosigho is also someone who was right at home in the open field throughout his high school career.

His speed allows him to bring great range to his position, something that will give him plenty of options as far as what role he will fill in the OU linebacker corps.

“You start with his high school position. He plays wide out,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof said. “They give him the ball some. He plays defensive end, he plays outside linebacker. He plays safety and plays on special teams. He never comes off the field.

“… But to see where he fits in, obviously he's gonna be a linebacker. We're still evaluating things as far as the best spot for him. Some of that we won't know until he gets here.”



As Omosigho develops, he may be able to take on more responsibility for the Sooners. But Roof said initially the plan will be to get him into space and let him begin to learn the playbook and start to experience the speed of college football.

Picciotti, on the other hand, is likely to start out on the interior for Oklahoma.

A fundamentally sound player, it’s easy to envision Picciotti living at the heart of the defense based off what Venables loved about his high school film.

“I felt like (Picciotti) was one of the most violent middle linebackers,” Venables said. “Just can't block this guy. Violent hands. Great instincts.

“Really what you want to be strong on defense, just being strong up the middle.”

After starting his career in Perkasie, PA, Picciotti decided to test himself amongst some of the best athletes in the country at IMG Academy in 2022.

The offseason addition of Dasan McCullough from Indiana as well as the return of Danny Stutsman and potentially David Ugwoegbu could mean OU’s 2023 linebacker class is a slow burn.

This year, true freshman Jaren Kanak was used sparingly while fellow newcomers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis redshirted.

But whenever Carter, Omosigho and Picciotti are ready to contribute, Roof believes the Sooners signed a trio of instinctual players with a good grasp of the game, as evidenced by all three players’ use on both sides of the ball in high school.

“The high school coaches are all good coaches and they want to get their best players the ball,” Roof said. “They found different ways to get them the ball. They are were very productive, Sammy at wide receiver, Phil was a fullback and some tailback. Lewis was a Wildcat quarterback and tailback and all over the place.

“… I love that. I think that helps instincts when you know the other side of the ball – the opposite side that you are playing on – there’s a lot of value in that. Then you have a better understanding of the other side of the ball, which makes you a better player on the defensive side of the ball.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.