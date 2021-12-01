Pair of Oklahoma WR's Officially Enter Transfer Portal

Junior Theo Wease and redshirt sophomore Jaden Haselwood both made their moves official on Wednesday morning.

Now, it’s official.

A pair of Oklahoma wide receivers entered their names into the transfer portal on Wednesday with junior Theo Wease and redshirt sophomore Jaden Haselwood finalizing their decisions to begin the searc for a new school.

Wease had been previously reported as intending to enter on Monday, so his move now confirms that report.

Haselwood, meanwhile, posted himself on social media on Monday that he would be looking for opportunities elsewhere and has now followed up on that statement.

For what it’s worth, interim head coach Bob Stoops said on Monday that he was told some players would enter the transfer portal to leave their options open with not totally ruling out a return to Norman depending on the fit with the new coaching hire.

However, Haselwood said specifically in his statement that he was looking forward to starting next season “in a new program.”

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates on the two pass-catchers as they become available.