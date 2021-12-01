Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pair of Oklahoma WR's Officially Enter Transfer Portal

    Junior Theo Wease and redshirt sophomore Jaden Haselwood both made their moves official on Wednesday morning.
    Author:

    Now, it’s official.

    A pair of Oklahoma wide receivers entered their names into the transfer portal on Wednesday with junior Theo Wease and redshirt sophomore Jaden Haselwood finalizing their decisions to begin the searc for a new school.

    Wease had been previously reported as intending to enter on Monday, so his move now confirms that report.

    Haselwood, meanwhile, posted himself on social media on Monday that he would be looking for opportunities elsewhere and has now followed up on that statement.

    Read More

    For what it’s worth, interim head coach Bob Stoops said on Monday that he was told some players would enter the transfer portal to leave their options open with not totally ruling out a return to Norman depending on the fit with the new coaching hire. 

    However, Haselwood said specifically in his statement that he was looking forward to starting next season “in a new program.”

    SI Sooners will continue to provide updates on the two pass-catchers as they become available. 

    Jadon Haselwood - Nebraska
    Football

    Pair of Oklahoma WR's Officially Enter Transfer Portal

    50 seconds ago
    Generic - Entrance
    Football

    Oklahoma Releases Full 2022 Football Schedule

    37 minutes ago
    OU Practice - Roy Manning 2
    Football

    Is Roy Manning Recruiting for Both Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma?

    4 hours ago
    IMG_0247
    Football

    Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Enters Transfer Portal

    18 hours ago
    Malachi USC
    Football

    Oklahoma 2023 Decommit 5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Commits to USC

    18 hours ago
    Generic - White helmets
    Football

    Oklahoma Recruiting Tracker: In-state OL Reaffirms With Sooners

    19 hours ago
    Makai Lemon
    Football

    2023 5-Star ATH Makai Lemon Joins List of Oklahoma Decommits

    19 hours ago
    Jordan Goldwire 11-30 (Pre-Florida)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Zoom

    21 hours ago