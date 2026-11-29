PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Oklahoma's Comeback win Over Missouri
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COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma overcame a brutal start to complete the third-largest comeback in Sooners history in a 34-31 win over Missouri on Saturday in Faurot Field.
It was a different kind of win than OU has become used to this season, with several of the defensive stalwarts struggling while the offense carried the Sooners back into the game and ultimately to the victory — with some key defensive plays late.
The Pro Football Focus grades after the victory reflected some very good and some not-so-good from the Sooners.
Offense
Yet again, Rocky Beers led the way for the Sooners' offense.
This time, it was a career day for the veteran tight end, as he finished with eight catches for 123 yards.
Beers' performance earned him an 89.6 grade, the highest among the offensive players and his second-highest of the season behind the Ole Miss game.
Here are the preliminary PFF grades and snap counts for the Oklahoma offense:
- Rocky Beers, TE (89.6 rating on 66 snaps)
- Noah Best, LG (84.6, 77)
- Jake Maikkula, C (80.8, 77)
- Jack Van Dorselaer, TE (72.1, 28)
- John Mateer, QB (70.8, 77)
- Heath Ozaeta, RG (70.5, 77)
- Michael Fasusi, LT (70.0, 77)
- Elijah Thomas, WR (69.3, 12)
- Isaiah Sategna, WR (66.0, 72)
- Lloyd Avant, RB (64.4, 46)
- Peyton Joseph, FB (64.0, 3)
- Manny Choice, WR (62.4, 24)
- Parker Livingstone, WR (58.3, 63)
- Jonathan Hatton Jr., RB (57.4, 22)
- John Locke Jr., TE (56.9, 4)
- Tory Blaylock, RB (52.4, 8)
- Ryan Fodje, RT (51.4, 77)
- Jacob Jordan, WR (50.2, 28)
- Hayden Hansen, TE (39.8, 9)
Defense
It was a rough one for Oklahoma's secondary.
Safety Peyton Bowen and cornerback Eli Bowen both struggled in a major way.
Peyton Bowen's 30.1 grade was the worst of his career. His previous lowest PFF grade was in the Alamo Bowl to end the 2023 season when he had a 38.9.
But some other defenders came up big, including Omarion Robinson and Cole Sullivan.
Here are the preliminary PFF grades for the Sooners' defense:
- Omarion Robinson, S (83.0 rating on 20 plays)
- Cole Sullivan, LB (78.8, 27)
- Kip Lewis, LB (77.1, 47)
- Danny Okoye, DE (73.1, 26)
- Owen Heinecke, LB (72.6, 47)
- Jayden Jackson, DT (70.8, 30)
- Kenny Ozowalu, DE (64.0, 2)
- Adepoju Adebawore, DE (61.5, 19)
- David Stone, DT (61.3, 41)
- Trent Wilson, DT (60.9, 5)
- Michael Boganowski, S (60.6, 47)
- Bishop Thomas, DT (60.2, 8)
- Jacobe Johnson, CB (59.3, 20)
- Wyatt Gilmore, DE (57.8, 2)
- Taylor Wein, DE (57.4, 30)
- Courtland Guillory, CB (57.0, 46)
- Jake Kreul, DE (53.1, 15)
- Eli Bowen, CB (49.3, 29)
- Danny Siali, DT (37.4, 9)
- Peyton Bowen, S (30.1, 47)
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.