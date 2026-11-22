NORMAN — Oklahoma linebackers Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke stood side by side Saturday night after the Sooners’ 28-7 win over Texas A&M at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

They conducted their postgame interviews together following their last home game with the Sooners.

It was fitting for the duo, who have been among the driving forces for Oklahoma’s defensive success over the last two seasons and who have led the way this season and Saturday night.

“We should’ve done it more often,” Lewis said with a smile as they got started.

Heinecke and Lewis tied for the team lead in tackles against the Aggies with eight. Heinecke recorded two tackles for loss and broke up a pass while Lewis teamed up with lineman David Stone on a sack.

“Really cool,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said after seeing the two tied atop the defensive stats for the game. “Happy and thankful for those guys.”

Heinecke called it “kind of poetic” that they tied for the lead.

“It’s been a lot of fun to be on a defense that’s dominant,” Heinecke said. “That’s what you come here to do. … You don’t just kind of luck into that.”

On just one drive — Texas A&M’s second of the game — Heinecke and Lewis were in on seven tackles plus Heinecke’s PBU that was nearly an interception.

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“This is just what we do,” Heinecke said, referring to the idea to do the interview session together but he might as well have been referencing the consistency the two have shown over the last two seasons.

Since the start of the 2025 season, Heinecke leads the Sooners with 165 tackles while Lewis is second with 134.

“The closer we’ve gotten, I feel like the better we play together,” Heinecke said.

No other Oklahoma defender has more than 94 combined tackles during that span.

Lewis and Heinecke have been locked and loaded throughout the three-game surge recently, but were especially fired up when Texas A&M made a quarterback change, going with sophomore Brady Hart to make his first career start Saturday.

“You know I really wouldn’t advise a newborn baby coming out there with BV at the helm,” Lewis said. “He throws quite literally everything at you.”

Hart finished just 8 of 20 for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception. All but 56 of those passing yards came on back-to-back plays in the second quarter and all but 15 of those passing yards came on four combined plays.

“We’re just having fun out there playing football and I think that showed today,” Heinecke said.

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