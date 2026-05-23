Can Trell Harris Be the Next Great ACC Transfer Receiver in the SEC for Oklahoma?

Since joining the SEC in 2024, Oklahoma has had to rely heavily on the transfer portal to bridge its offense from the Lincoln Riley and Jeff Lebby-run offenses of the early 2020s.

It will be no different in 2026 with the Sooners' offense featuring a handful of transfers, but it appears to be trending in a more homegrown direction in 2027.

One of those transfers is pass catcher Trell Harris, the former All-ACC receiver from Virginia. Taking the place of Deion Burks, Harris hopes to build off his impressive year with the Cavaliers and help improve the Sooner passing game.

Last season, one of the best players in the conference was a former ACC wideout — KC Concepcion. Can OU fans look to other ACC transfers into the SEC to grow their optimism for Harris?

In 2025, Harris put together an impressive year, racking up 59 catches for 847 yards and five scores. With his blend of size and speed, Harris has the tools to be an immediate plug-and-play talent. Harris didn't participate in Oklahoma's spring due to a procedure in early March to address a previous injury.

Even without a spring, Harris will have all the opportunity to help push Oklahoma's offense in the right direction. There is reason to believe that Harris can be a playmaker for the Sooners

ACC to SEC Transfer Receivers

Isaiah Horton (Miami to Bama) 2025

Ismael Cisse (Stanford to Arkansas) 2025

Jalen Brown (FSU to Arkansas) 2025

Andy Jean (Pitt to Arkansas) 2025

Sam Jackson V (Cal to Auburn) 2024

Eric Singleton Jr. (GaTech to Auburn) 2025

Horatio Fields (Wake Forest to Auburn) 2025

Colbie Young (Miami to UGA) 2024

Ben Yurosek (Miami to UGA) 2024

Troy Stellato (Clemson to UK) 2025

Ashton Cozart (SMU to UK) 2025

Destyn Hill (FSU to LSU) 2025

Kevin Coleman Jr. (Louisville to MSU) 2024

Josiah Martin (Cal to OU) 2025

Dae’quan Wright (VaTech to Ole Miss) 2024

Deuce Alexander (WF to Ole Miss) 2025

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Louisville to USC) 2024

Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU to USC) 2024

Holden Staes (ND to Tennessee) 2024

Emmett Mosley V (Stanford to Texas) 2025

KC Concepcion (NC State to Texas A&M) 2025

Chance Fitzgerald (VaTech to Vanderbilt) 2025

Since 2024, 22 receivers have transferred from the ACC into the SEC. Of those 22, 11 were able to score touchdowns at their new SEC school with seven of those 11 logging 40 or more catches.

Texas A&M's KC Concepcion is the star among the group. The 2026 NFL first round draft pick exploded for the Aggies following his career at NC State. Last year, Concepcion helped lead A&M to the College Football Playoff with 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns.

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Dae’quan Wright put together two great seasons for Ole Miss after arriving from Virginia Tech in 2024. In an explosive Lane Kiffin offense, Wright helped the Rebels in 2024 and 2025 with 66 catches for 1029 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. put together perhaps a better string of seasons at two SEC schools after transferring from Louisville in 2024. At Mississippi State, Coleman racked up 74 catches for 932 yards and six scores. He followed that up in 2025 as a Missouri Tiger with 66 catches, 732 yards and a touchdown.

Harris was seen as a replacement for Burks' 2025 output where he hauled in 57 catches for 620 yards and four touchdowns. Burks' own production was no doubt affected by John Mateer's injury. Regardless, Harris will need to produce similar to these former ACCers.

While Oklahoma would like to have brought in the next Concepcion, the Sooners already boast a star pass catcher in Isaiah Sategna III.

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna smiles before scoring a touchdown in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Perhaps better comparisons lie with former ACC recievers turned SEC playmakers who were the Robin to an established Batman in the receiver room.

Alabama's Isaiah Horton — now at Texas A&M — comes to mind. With Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard (who came from Washington in 2024) keeping most defensive coordinators up at night, Horton thrived in a tertiary and sometimes secondary role to the Tide's more established playmakers. He finished 2025 with 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns.

Auburn's Eric Singleton Jr. came to Georgia Tech with a reputation as a speedy game breaker. Paired alongside Cam Coleman, Singleton's arrival helped give the Tigers some early optimism.

Auburn quickly found out that Jackson Arnold transferred from Oklahoma for a reason and Hugh Freeze would soon have the status as "former" head coach. Despite the turmoil, Singleton played well and hauled in 58 catches for 534 yards and three scores.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) turns up field after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While past results from other players at different programs is no guarantee for success, Harris is coming from a conference that has consistently put out talented skill players.

Whether Harris is destined to be Oklahoma's best receiver in 2026 or a quality number two to Sategna, it's worth remembering that the SEC may be the most talented conference, but other leagues also know how to develop and evaluate talent as well. OU may very well benefit from it.