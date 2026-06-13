Ranking the Five Best Running Backs Who Will Face Oklahoma in 2026

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s run defense was one of college football’s best last year.

The Sooners allowed only 77.31 rushing yards per game, which ranked first in the SEC. Only one opposing running back, former Michigan tailback Justice Haynes, surpassed 100 rushing yards against OU.

There’s no reason to believe Oklahoma won’t be similarly dominant in stopping the run this year. But the Sooners will also go up against some of the nation’s best running backs.

Here are the top five tailbacks who will battle the Sooners in 2026:

5. Hollywood Smothers, Texas

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky (45) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hollywood Smothers began his college career north of the Red River. He appeared in four games for Oklahoma in 2023 before becoming a star at NC State over the next two seasons.

Now, Smothers resides south of the Red River, as he transferred to Texas during the offseason.

He rushed for 939 yards and six touchdowns for the Wolfpack in 2025. Smothers picked up First Team All-SEC honors for his outstanding season, and he’ll now have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns.

Smothers is one of two star running backs who signed with Texas in January, along with former Arizona State tailback Raleek Brown, who ran for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Smothers will likely get first-team reps to begin the season, but the tandem of him and Brown gives the Longhorns one of the deepest units in the SEC.

4. Nate Frazier, Georgia

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia’s Nate Frazier had an exceptional sophomore season last fall.

Frazier, who stands 5-10 and weighs 205 pounds, rushed for 861 yards and six touchdowns. His consistency in the backfield helped the Bulldogs win their second SEC title in a row, and Frazier earned a spot on the All-SEC Third Team.

Zachariah Branch dominated the Bulldogs’ target share last year, and now he’s in the NFL. Wideout London Humphreys is UGA’s leading returning wide receiver, and he logged only 276 yards and three touchdowns last year.

With fewer weapons at quarterback Gunner Stockton’s disposal, Frazier will likely see an increased number of carries in 2026 — and from what he’s shown, he’ll be ready for his larger role.

3. Jadan Baugh, Florida

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

When the Gators fired coach Billy Napier midway through the 2025 season, there was great speculation that Jadan Baugh would transfer out of Gainesville and go to the highest bidder.

Baugh, though, decided to stay at Florida for the beginning of the Jon Sumrall era — and that’s massive for the Gators’ chances of being competitive in 2026.

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Despite Florida’s dismal 4-8 record, Baugh was a star. He rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Baugh was one of only three SEC running backs who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in 2025, and he was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

While the Gators have a new quarterback (Aaron Philo) and a handful of new wideouts, Baugh is a constant on their offense and is someone they can lean on.

2. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy takes a handoff from quarterback Beau Pribula against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It’s hard to know whether or not Ahmad Hardy will play in 2026.

Hardy was the victim of a shooting in Mississippi in May. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said that the running back was “recovering well physically” a few weeks ago.

Mizzou’s ceiling is significantly higher if Hardy is able to play. During his first year with the Tigers in 2025, Hardy led the SEC with 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. Like Baugh, Hardy could have opted to transfer to the transfer portal’s highest bidder — but he instead opted to re-sign with Missouri.

Hardy ran for only 57 yards on 17 touches in the Tigers’ 17-6 loss to OU last year, and that’s a major testament to the Sooners’ stellar run defense. But that game was also quarterback Beau Pribula’s first game back from injury, and Mizzou’s offense limped through that game as a result.

1. Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy rushes against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole Miss put together arguably its best season ever in 2026, and Kewan Lacy was a major factor in the Rebels’ offensive success.

Lacy notched an SEC-high 24 rushing touchdowns, helping Ole Miss reach the College Football Playoff semifinals and end the year with a 13-2 record. The running back carried 256 times for 1,567 yards and also registered 177 receiving yards.

Even though former coach Lane Kiffin departed Oxford in favor of LSU prior to the Rebels’ CFP run, Ole Miss will have Lacy and dual-threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss back in 2026.

Ole Miss is one of several teams that can make it back to the CFP in the fall, and Lacy — listed at 5-11 and 200 pounds — could quietly establish himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate.