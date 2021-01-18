Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, Marvin Mims earn FWAA Freshman All-America

Rattler led all FBS freshmen with 28 touchdown passes, while Mims was among the Big 12 leaders in yards, touchdowns and punt returns

For the 20th consecutive season, the Football Writers Association of American has named its college football Freshman All-America list.

And for the first time, the quarterback and top receiver play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims earned spots on college football’s preeminent Freshman All-America team on Monday.

Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

“Perhaps in no other season have freshmen played such an important part of a college football season than in 2020,” the FWAA wrote in a press release. “Teams were constantly stretched on their depth charts and player participation varied by the day. It was a challenge that no other freshman class has had to face starting their collegiate careers in the middle of a pandemic. Their learning curve and adjustments had to come so fast, and so many delivered.”

In all, 32 freshmen earned All-America plaudits from the FWAA.

Rattler, a redshirt freshmen from Phoenix, led all FBS freshmen with 28 touchdown passes, 275.5 passing yards per game and 290.1 yards per game total offense. He finished the season with 3,031 passing yards while completing 67.5 percent of his passes with just seven interceptions.

Mims, a true freshman from Frisco, TX, led the Sooners with 37 catches. 610 receiving yards and a school freshman-record nine touchdown receptions. Mims also ranked second in the Big 12 with 162 punt return yards, and his 12.5-yard average would rank second in the conference as well. That elevated him to second on the Sooners with 808 all-purpose yards.