Way Too Early Awards List Projections for the Oklahoma Sooners

2026 may very well be the most talented group Brent Venables has put on the field since he became the head coach in late-2021.

It reflects the full arc of Venables’ recruiting cycle — players he signed out of high school, developed, and turned into impact contributors. He’s also built a track record in the transfer portal, landing talent that either produces immediately or can be developed into key pieces.

Now with Jim Nagy and a professional style front office and a year under their belts, Venables' 2026 is primed for a return to the College Football Playoff.

If they do return to college football's invitational, it will be thanks to a handful of players ascending to the top of the sport. Should OU navigate its historically tough schedule, which players will be in the conversation for some of the sport's most coveted awards?

Oklahoma defensive lineman Brian Harris defends a pass from quarterback John Mateer in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Heisman Trophy

John Mateer had a below-average season in 2025. Surgery, and other nagging injuries can do that to you. Even with an injury caveat, Mateer has to answer a lot of questions this offseason before he is placed on any preseason watch list for the Heisman Trophy.

Should he answer those questions emphatically with the level of play he displayed in September before his injury last season, Mateer will have plenty of big-stage games to ascend up the watchlist.

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The key will be consistency. Oklahoma doesn't have to go undefeated for Mateer to be a Hesiman contender. The Sooners will have plenty of talent around him to provide opportunities for big plays and big production.

Since the Heisman is often echoed by the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, pencil Mateer's name next to them as well. If he does find himself in the thick of things in the the Heisman, then the Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (outstanding senior quarterback) will also be in play.

Fred Biletnikoff Award

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna prepares to juke a defender in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Isaiah Sategna III was outstanding for Oklahoma. He played a huge role in getting the Sooners to the College Football Playoff and had some of his more memorable moments during OU's November run.

If Oklahoma had it their way, they may hope for more balance within their offense. Bringing in Trell Harris, Parker Livingstone, three tight ends and enjoying the first offseason with little if any uncertainty at offensive line in a few years may mean less opportunities for Sategna.

But Sategna is a big-play machine. Mateer sharing the love with other skill players may not hamper his production due to his penchant for chunk plays. If he has a repeat of his All-SEC 2025 performance, Sategna may surprise and climb the Fred Biletnikoff watch list.

Defensive Awards

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

David Stone, Taylor Wein, Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke and Peyton Bowen all have great chances to take home some hardware should they build off their 2025 outputs — and the Sooners win a lot of games.

Stone may be the face of the 2026 Sooners considering the hype he first brought with him to Norman as a five-star recruit. He backed up much of that hype last season with a strong sophomore campaign. The Outland and Lombardi Awards are in full play for Stone.

Wein's 2025 was so loud that any production he brings in 2026 will be amplified. The Ted Hendricks Award is very much in play for Wein as he looks to take over the mantle left behind by R Mason Thomas. Having a Stone and Jayden Jackson taking up all the attention of opposing offenses may open up Wein to larger production.

Lewis and Heinecke return as one of the more interesting linebacking duos in the SEC. Venables and Nagy praised Heinecke during his April injuction hearing against the NCAA — even going as far as saying that he could win the Butkus Award.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke after the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

That is unless Lewis has something to say about it. Last season, Lewis led the team in tackles and had arguably the single best defensive game in a road win against Alabama. The senior linebacker may be ready to reach new heights.

If he starts off the season the way he finished 2025, Bowen's stock will sore. It may even mean the Sooners win a few of those early season games against Michigan, Georgia and Texas. They'll need Bowen's playmaking abillity to come in bunches and he's certainly capable. Could Bowen be the first Jim Thorpe Award winner from OU since Derrick Strait in 2003?

Lou Groza Award

Tate Sandell won the award emphatically in 2025. As Oklahoma's first ever winner, Sandell's return in 2026 gives the Sooners a true threat from distance and a potential repeat winner.

Sandell will have plenty of inspiration to be the same consistent player from last year. In the playoff loss to Alabama, Sandell missed his final two field goal attempts — his first miss since his first attempt in week two against Michigan.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell prepares to kick in the spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

The most recent winner to come back for another season — Michigan’s Jake Moody in 2022 — did not make the final cut for the Groza Award. In fact, only one kicker has ever won the award twice — Florida State's Sebastian Janikowski in 1998 and 1999.

Frank Broyles Award

With much of the focus on Mateer’s development, Ben Arbuckle’s standing in the sport could quickly rise if those improvements materialize.

OU will have the opportunities to put Arbuckle and his offense in the spotlight. If they succeed, Arbuckle will get the brunt of the credit. The schedule will be difficult, so the offense will have to assert itself much more than the unit that limped to the finish line last season.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, tight ends coach Jason Witten | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Considering the returning talent and the experience, Oklahoma's offense should be better. Will it be good enough to navigate the schedule? If it is, Arbuckle will be on the short list for the best assistant award.

Burlsworth Trophy

With Heinecke's past as a walk-on, he will have a great chance to win the Burlsworth if he builds off of his 2025 breakout year.

The criteria for awards is, of course, great production, But having a narrative that people can get behind doesn't hurt. Heinecke will be one of the more rooted-for players on OU's roster considering how public his case against the NCAA was.

If the Butkus isn't in his future, the Burlsworth Trophy may be.