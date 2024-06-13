Report: 4-Star Edge CJ Nickson Narrows Picks to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
NORMAN — There will be Bedlam for CJ Nickson’s college decision.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star athlete from Weatherford High School (Okla.) has narrowed his choices to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported Thursday afternoon.
Nickson will most likely play edge at the next level but also catches passes and covers the falts for the Eagles. 247Sports ranks Nickson as the ninth-best edge in the 2025 class and the 74th best player in the country regardless of position. He also holds offers from Auburn, Baylor, Mississippi State and others.
Nickson is scheduled to take an official visit to Norman on June 21-23. The Sooners have pledges from several in-state 2025 recruits. Carl Albert's Marcus James (6-5, 210, Ath), Trynae Washington (6-3, 195, Ath) and Trystan Haynes (6-2, 175, CB); Wagoner's Alexander Shieldnight (6-2, 220, Edge); and Checotah's Elijah Thomas (6-1, 180, WR) have all committed to OU. Former Carl Albert quarterback Kevin Sperry (6-1, 200, QB), who will sling passes at Jackson Arnold's alma mater, Denton-Guyer, for his senior season, has also committed to OU.
Nickson is also a standout basketball player for the Eagles and holds several high-major offers to hoop at the collegiate level. He has not set a commitment date.