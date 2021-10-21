    • October 22, 2021
    Report: Baker Mayfield Has Fractured Humerus In Addition to Torn Labrum

    After re-injuring his non-throwing shoulder last week, Mayfield's diagnoses have gotten worse and worse until telling NFL insider Jay Glazer he has a broken bone.
    Baker Mayfield tells Troy Aikman about his shoulder injury prior to Thursday's game against Denver.

    NFL on Fox insider Jay Glazer tweeted Thursday night that former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's injury is more serious than first thought.

    "Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum, he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week," Glazer wrote on Twitter. "Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing."

    Mayfield told Glazer, "I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there."

    Mayfield originally dislocated his left (non-throwing) shoulder in a Week 2 game against Houston earlier this season. In Sunday's loss to Arizona, he re-dislocated it while trying to jump on a fumble, but the Browns medical staff popped the shoulder back in place and he finished the game.

    Jarvis Landry activated from Injured Reserve

    Mayfield was later diagnosed with a torn labrum, and it was believed he could brace it up and continue playing. But earlier this week, the Browns said Mayfield would not be available for Thursday night's home game against Denver, and that backup QB Case Keenum would start.

    No timetable for Mayfield's return this season has been made. It's possible if he has the surgery, he'll be out for the rest of the season, though that hasn't been decided yet. The Browns haven't placed him on injured reserve yet.

