COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oklahoma pulled off a stunner Saturday.

The Sooners came back from a big early deficit to dominate the latter three quarters and beat No. 23 Missouri 34-31 at Faurot Field.

Oklahoma has now won four consecutive games and figures to be the SEC's representative in the Citrus Bowl.

The positional report cards are a little different from many this season as the OU offense powered the comeback in a game that looked more like the offense-first Big 12 era than the current SEC iteration of the Sooners.

Here's a look at those positional grades.

Quarterback: B-

This one didn't seem possible after the first quarter, but after a disastrous start, John Mateer settled in an actually played well for the most part.

There were still throws that were off target, but Mateer finished 24-of-30 for 258 yards and a touchdown while running for two scores.

It was Mateer's first game with multiple rushing touchdowns since last season's victory over Michigan.

He also ran for a critical third-down conversion on the Sooners' game-winning drive and hit passes on two more third downs to set up Tate Sandell's game-winning field goal.

Running Backs: B-

Jonathan Hatton Jr. ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Lloyd Avant had 21 carries for 38 yards.

It wasn't pretty, but it got the job done.

Wide Receivers: B+

Jacob Jordan kept up his streak of third-down conversions, hauling in a 7-yard catch on third-and-6 just before Sandell's field goal.

Jordan's last eight catches have gone for third-down conversions.

Isaiah Sategna finished with six catches for 48 yards and Parker Livingstone had two critical catches for 22 yards.

After a Mateer pass popped far short of his target on a third down in the second quarter, Livingstone adjusted back and made the catch to keep the drive alive, and then hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass to get the Sooners back in the game just before the half.

Tight Ends: A

Rocky Beers continues to show that he's the most valuable offensive player for the Sooners.

Beers revitalized a moribund position this season for the Sooners and had the biggest game of his career in his final regular-season game.

Beers finished with eight catches for 123 yards.

Hayden Hansen, one of Oklahoma's best blocking tight ends, suffered an injury early. That led to John Locke Jr. coming on for two plays for his first action since the season opener.

Jack Van Dorselaer finished with two catches for 21 yards.

Offensive Line: B

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It wasn't just Mateer who started horifically.

The Sooners' offensive front had trouble holding off Mizzou's pass rush during that early stretch, making life more difficult on Mateer and the running backs.

But the line got better as the game went on and helped the Sooners' offense move the ball for much of the night.

With Ryan Fodje starting at right tackle, the line looked to be the best version of itself.

Defensive Line: B+

The Sooners' defensive front saved its best for last, on Missouri's last drive, Adepoju Adebawore nearly sacked Austin Summons, then David Stone brought down Simmons on first down. Two plays later the Sooners forced yet another second-half turnover.

Linebackers: A

Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke, unsurprisingly, came up big in their final regular-season games.

Heinecke had his first career interception, and Lewis was in on Missouri's final offensive play as the Sooners forced yet another turnover.

Cole Sullivan also played well at the cheetah spot when needed, finishing with six tackles.

Secondary: D

With around 5:30 remaining in the first quarter, Austin Simmons threw it Naeshaun Montgomery's way.

Both Omarion Robinson and Eli Bowen went after the ball instead of Montgomery and neither were able to get a piece of it.

Montgomery then went 92 yards for a touchdown, the longest passing play agaisnt the Sooners since Texas' Wayne McGarity's 97-yard reception from Major Applewhite in the 1998 Red River Shootout.

It was far from the only breakdown in the Sooners' secondary, as Simmons threw for 385 yards and a pair of Tigers' receivers finished with 130 or more yards.

It was the first time Oklahoma's opponent had two 100-plus yard receivers since Arizona in the 2023 Alamo Bowl.

Michael Boganowski did have an interception in the fourth quarter and Omarion Robinson had a strip and a fumble recovery to ice the game for the Sooners.

But before then, the game was a rough one for the secondary all around.

Special Teams: A

This one mostly rests with Tate Sandell, who finished what has been a tough season making both of his field goals. including the game-winner with 1:37 remaining.

The last field goal came from 30 yards out after making a 41-yarder late in the third quarter.

Jacob Ulrich put both of his punts inside the 20.

He pinned the Tigers at the 8 just before the 92-yard touchdown reception, then in the fourth quarter put the ball at the Missouri 14 before Boganowski's interception two plays later.

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