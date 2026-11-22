NORMAN — It took Oklahoma's offense awhile to get going against Texas A&M on Saturday, but the defense gave the No. 22 Sooners' plenty of help outside of two long pass plays on back-to-back plays in the second quarter.

John Mateer overcame a slow start, Isaiah Sategna and Rocky Beers did big things in the receiving game and Oklahoma's defense made life difficult on new Aggies starting quarterback Brady Hart in Oklahoma's 28-7 win at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The positional grades might not be as high across the board as they've been the previous two games under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten, but there was still plenty of good to go around as the Sooners won their third consecutive game to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play heading into next weekend's regular-season finale at Missouri.

Here's a look at the grades:

Quarterback: B-

It looked like it could be another disastrous outing for John Mateer.

He threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter right after Texas A&M took the lead, and then lost a fumble on the next drive.

But Mateer bounced back to lead a long touchdown drive on a two-minute drill right before the half and then directed another long touchdown drive that ended early in the fourth with the Sooners taking the lead. He tacked on a dramatic rushing TD in the final seconds and finished with four touchdowns total.

Running Backs: B

Tory Blaylock scored his first touchdown of the season, catching a 5-yard pass from Mateer early in the fourth to put Oklahoma ahead for the first time.

Mateer led the way in the running game once again, but Blaylock, Lloyd Avant, and Jonathan Hatton Jr. all had their moments. Hatton had a 19-yard gain in the second quarter. Avant picked up a big first down right at the two-minute stoppage in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma finished with 152 yards rushing.

Wide Receivers: A-

Welcome to the Jason Witten experience, Isaiah Sategna.

Sategna hadn't produced much over the last two games as teams had run near-constant bracket coverage against him and Witten got Parker Livingstone and Jacob Jordan involved.

Livingstone and Jordan remained involved against A&M, but this time, Sategna stepped back into his featured role.

He finished with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Livingstone had four cates for 47 yards and Elijah Thomas had two for 39 yards, including a big 38-yarder to set up OU's first touchdown.

Tight Ends: A

Rocky Beers continues to show himself to be the most valuable piece of the Sooners' offense.

Beers hauled in his fifth touchown reception of the season in the closing seconds of the first half to tie the game.

But Beers did so much more than that.

The Colorado State transfer had two catches earlier in that drive, then had four catches on the drive that started with 6:37 remaining in the third and kept going until Blaylock's touchdown catch put the Sooners ahead early in the fourth quarter.

Beers finished with seven catches for 69 yards.

Offensive Line: B

Oklahoma once again started the same group of offensive linemen but that didn't last long.

In the first half, Sooners' right tackle E'Marion Harris was injured, with Ryan Fodje entering at the position.

Fodje hadn't played since being injured late in Oklahoma's Oct. 17 loss to Kentucky.

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Then freshman Noah Best was banged up later, leading Eddy Pierre-Louis to make his first appearance since late September.

But even with the changes, the line mostly held up against a strong Texas A&M defense.

Michael Fasusi was called for a holding and a false start while Pierre-Louis was also flagged for a holding call.

Defensive Line: A

Jayden Jackson put up the biggest numbers in the group with seven tackles, including an assist on a tackle for loss.

David Stone added six tackles, three of them solo, and 1.5 sacks.

The interior of the line got more action with Texas A&M running more between the tackles.

Taylor Wein was called for a roughing the passer early but finished with three tackles — all solo.

Linebackers: A

Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis had a fitting send-off in their final home game.

The two tied for the team lead with eight tackles.

Heinecke had a chance at an interception early but couldn't come up with it. Cole Sullivan also batted down an A&M pass.

Secondary: A-

The only reason for the minus is the back-to-back plays for a combined 75 yards that wound up accounting for more than a third of Texas A&M's total offensive output.

Outside of that, the Sooners' secondary kept the Aggies locked down.

Courtland Guillory broke up two passes and came up with a late interception that pretty well put the game away.

Sooners' starting cheetah Reggie Powers III suffered a lower-body injury and eventually returned to the sidelines wearing a boot on his left foot.

Powers' injury opened the door for extended playing time for Jeremiah Newcombe.

Newcombe took advantage of it, coming up with his first career sack midway through the third quarter.

Special Teams: C

The special teams were mostly uneventful.

Tate Sandell's only kicks came on extra points, there was little in the way of returns.

The most action the special teams got came from punter Jacob Ulrich, who averaged 47.3 yards on six punts.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the third, Isaiah Sategna backpedaled inside the 5 to field Tyler White's punt.

As he tried to push off to begin his forward movement, Sategna slipped, forcing the Sooners to start the drive at their own 4. It was the fourth drive Oklahoma started inside the 15.

But then Mateer led the Sooners on a long touchdown drive and erased any bad feelings about the slip.

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