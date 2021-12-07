Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Former Oklahoma Coach Roy Manning Headed to USC

    After a recruiting contraversy last week, Roy Manning will be headed to Southern California to join Lincoln Riley's staff.
    Author:

    Another Oklahoma assistant is reportedly following Lincoln Riley to USC.

    A day after Roy Manning left OU’s staff, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has reported that he will join the staff as USC.

    Last week, Manning was embroiled in controversy as he was allegedly recruiting for both the Sooners and the Trojans.

    The retention of Manning onto Brent Venables’ staff wasn’t even a question, as The Oklahoman’s Ryan Aber reported that Manning resigned from his post on Sunday.

    Read More

    During Monday’s press conference, Venables was noncommittal on what remaining members of the staff will be retained, though he did say he intends to hire a defensive coordinator.

    Along with Manning, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside linebackers and defensive ends coach Jamar Cain, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons and strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie have elected to follow Riley to Los Angeles. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Alex Grinch-Roy Manning
    Football

    Report: Former Oklahoma Coach Roy Manning Headed to USC

    23 seconds ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma Wanted Loyalty, and They Got it in Brent Venables

    3 hours ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Here's What Oklahoma's Brent Venables Learned From Three Hall of Fame Coaches

    4 hours ago
    Jamar Cain
    Football

    Report: Jamar Cain Leaving Oklahoma for USC

    5 hours ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables, Humble and Happy, Turns Now to Recruiting, Retaining

    5 hours ago
    Nik Bonitto
    Football

    Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto Opts Out of Bowl

    6 hours ago
    BV Intro
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Introduction Pep Rally

    6 hours ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma's Brent Venables Already Working to Secure Roster, Coaching Staff

    7 hours ago