Report: Former Oklahoma DL C.J. Ah You Joining Texas Tech Coaching Staff

Ah You was a quality control analyst with USC last season and served as the defensive line coach at Vanderbilt from 2016-2018.

Add another to the list of former Sooners returning to the Big 12 as a coach.

Per a report by Zach Barnett of Football Scoop, former Oklahoma defensive lineman C.J. Ah You will be joining the staff at Texas Tech under new head coach Joey McGuire.

Ah You spent last season with USC as a quality control analyst and was introduced as the new Nevada defensive line coach just last month.

But, in a move similar to what JaMarkus McFarland did in leaving Louisiana Tech for TCU, he has evidently opted to move to a better opportunity instead.

As a player, Ah You started his career with BYU in 2001 before transferring to Oklahoma prior to the 2005 season.

In two seasons with the Sooners, Ah You played in 26 games accumulating 86 total tackles including 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

For his efforts, he was selected first team All-Big 12 for his impressive 2006 campaign.

Ah You was then selected with the No. 237 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, but was released by the team after the preseason.

He then latched on with the St. Louis Rams, who he played with sporadically all the way until 2012 when he was released to free agency.

After a couple years out of football, Ah You was brought in by Bob Stoops to join the Sooners staff as a quality control coach for special teams in 2015.

He then earned the job as the defensive line coach at Vanderbilt the following year and coached there for three seasons.

Now, Ah You returns to the conference he played in with a Red Raiders team that is undergoing a transition into the new regime under McGuire.