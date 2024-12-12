Report: Oklahoma Loses Another Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal
Once again, the Sooners are losing a wide receiver as OU’s roster continues its churn.
Brenen Thompson is the latest member of Emmett Jones’ position group to enter the transfer portal, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and On3’s Pete Nakos both reported on Thursday.
He’s the sixth Oklahoma receiver to enter the portal, following Jaquaize Pettaway, Nic Anderson, J.J. Hester, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony.
Thompson transferred to Oklahoma after spending his freshman season in 2022 as a Texas Longhorn.
He was banged up in 2023, but he played in six games for the Sooners, ending the year with seven catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
This year, Thompson finished as OU’s fourth-leading receiver with 230 yards and he was third on the team with 10 receptions. Thompson caught two passes for touchdowns in 2024 and averaged 12.1 yards per reception.
After playing in nine games in 2022, Thompson will have just one year of eligibility remaining, though he’s yet to use his redshirt throughout his collegiate career.
A product of Spearman, TX, the 5-foot-9 receiver was rated as the No. 11 wide receiver in the country by On3, 247Sports and Rivals as a high school recruit.
Jones will have to hit the ground running alongside new OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to rebuild his room through the transfer portal.
Deion Burks and Jayden Gibson have yet to enter the portal, and if they both return they’ll be joined by this year’s freshman class that saw Zion Ragins, Zion Kearney and Ivan Carreon all get some run.
The Sooners also signed Checotah, OK, star Elijah Thomas and Emmanuel Choice in the 2025 recruiting class at receiver.
Jones is expected to be very active in adding proven receivers via the transfer portal, which has been open officially since Monday.
Players have until Dec. 28 to enter the transfer portal, but they do not have to select a school by the Dec. 28 deadline to be immediately eligible once landing with a new program.