Report: Oklahoma Loses Quarterback to Transfer Portal

Ben Arbuckle's depth in the quarterback room took a hit on Thursday as the Sooners lost an arm to the transfer portal.

Ryan Chapman

Cole Gonzales runs drills during an Oklahoma football practice.
Cole Gonzales runs drills during an Oklahoma football practice. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The stay for Cole Gonzales in Norman was short. 

The former Western Carolina quarterback, who transferred to Oklahoma for spring football, is again looking for a new home. 

Gonzales entered the transfer portal, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz and On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Thursday. 

Gonzales committed to OU on Christmas, and he competed with sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. and true freshman Jett Niu to backup former Washington State signal caller John Mateer

Before entering the portal the first time, Gonzales was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is the NCAA FCS Player of the Year. 

The 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback threw for 2,543 yards, 12 scores and seven interceptions last year in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. 

In 2023, he completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,803 yards and threw 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions. 

Oklahoma Spring Transfer Portal Tracker

He started four games in 2022, and he threw for 1,336 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven picks. 

Gonzales led a Western Carolina offense last year that led the FCS in passing and total first downs, and was fourth in total offense. 

Hitting the portal in the spring window means that Gonzales will not be able to transfer within the SEC and be immediately eligible to play this fall. 

