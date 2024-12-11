Report: Oklahoma Losing Another WR to Transfer Portal
Oklahoma is set to lose another wide receiver to the transfer portal.
Andrel Anthony, who missed virtually the entire 2024 season while still recovering from an ACL injury, will enter the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Anthony caught 27 passes for 429 yards and a touchdown in 2023 for the Sooners before he injured his knee against Texas.
He battled setbacks, but he was only able to play eight snaps for the Sooners this year per Pro Football Focus and caught one pass for four yards.
Anthony appeared on the SEC Availability Report multiple times throughout the season as “questionable”, but he never made an impact in 2024.
Before arriving at Oklahoma, Anthony played two seasons at Michigan.
He caught 19 passes for 328 yards and four scores for the Wolverines, and his two-year totals for Oklahoma ended at 28 receptions for 433 yards.
Follow Along: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
Anthony isn’t the only OU pass catcher who battled injuries who will look for a fresh start in the portal.
Thursday it was reported that Nic Anderson is also on the hunt for a new team as he tests the portal waters.
Receivers Jaquaize Pettaway, J.J. Hester and Jalil Farooq are also all entering their names into the transfer portal as well.
Anderson caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, but was only able to play a handful of snaps against Tennessee this year.
Oklahoma’s offense will look for plenty of new faces at receiver in the transfer portal this offseason.
Brent Venables officially announced the hiring of Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Monday, and receivers coach Emmett Jones was retained as the Sooners head into 2025.
After only signing a pair of receivers in the 2025 recruiting class, Arbuckle and Jones are expected to hit the portal hard to find established production to help transform OU’s offense in the program’s second season in the SEC.
The winter transfer portal window will be open from Dec. 9-28.
Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility.