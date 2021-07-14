Sports Illustrated home
Report: Oklahoma OL Noah Nelson No Longer on the Roster

247 Sports website OU Insider reports Nelson's absence as a medical issue.
Oklahoma offensive tackle Noah Nelson is no longer on the Sooners’ roster.

The news was reported Wednesday morning by OU Insider’s Parker Thune, and was reported as a medical issue.

NELSON'S 2020 OU BIO

Nelson, who redshirted and played one game as a true freshman in 2020, was a Rivals 4-star prospect, and was rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-7, 317-pound Nelson, from Gilbert, AZ, chose OU over Michigan, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and others, and enrolled early in Norman last winter.

He was the No. 19 offensive tackle in the nation as rated by 247 Sports. 

