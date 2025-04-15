Report: Oklahoma Running Back to Enter Transfer Portal
A third Sooner is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal this spring.
Running back Sam Franklin will leave Oklahoma after one season, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Tuesday.
Franklin arrived in Norman last year from UT Martin, but he failed to make an impact.
He carried the ball just 18 times for 132 yards in 2024. He also caught five catches for 18 yards.
Franklin returned six kickoffs for 133 yards as well.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pound back from Little Rock, AR, will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Oklahoma already lost tight end Davon Mitchell, who failed to get onto the field as a freshman, and defensive back Mykel Patterson-McDonald to the portal.
The post-spring transfer portal window will open on Wednesday and remain open until April 25.
With new eyes on the roster in general manager Jim Nagy, the Sooners are expected to pursue a new running back in the transfer portal.
Before transferring to Oklahoma, Franklin enjoyed a nice career for UT Martin.
He rushed for 1,378 yards and 11 touchdowns on 223 carries in 2023, adding 13 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.
In 2022, Franklin rushed for 676 yards and eight scores on 85 carries.
It was highly unlikely he’d factor into Oklahoma’s running back rotation in 2025.
With Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk, Xavier Robinson and Taylor Tatum all back, Franklin would have again been buried on the depth chart.