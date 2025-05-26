Report: Oklahoma to Hire UCLA's Stacey Ford in Front Office Role
Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy is expected to add to his front-office staff soon, according to 247Sports and CBS college football reporter Matt Zenitz.
Stacey Ford will be brought in from UCLA, where he most recently served as director of player personnel for two seasons.
Before UCLA, Ford was director of recruiting at Washington State, where he worked closely with then-Cougars offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who’s now Brent Venables’ OC in Norman.
Ford coached previously in Los Angeles at Warren High School and his alma mater, Cathedral High School. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Warren High, where the Bears went undefeated twice and won back-to-back San Gabriel Valley League titles. He coached linebackers at Cathedral.
Ford also played outside linebacker collegiately at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, AL. He graduated from Tuskegee in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in business administration.
According to his UCLA bio, Ford got his professional start in 2016, serving as a player personnel scout intern for the then-Oakland Raiders. With the Raiders, he crafted individual scouting reports, managed departmental databases and made life skills presentations.
OU’s hiring of Nagy from his position as executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl this offseason signaled a new director for the Oklahoma program this season to a more NFL-base model.
Ford is Nagy’s newest addition to the staff, joining assistant GM Taylor Redd, director of high school scouting Kale Pearson and assistant director of college scouting Charlie Parkinson.