Oklahoma to name Taylor Redd as assistant football GM: report

Not long after bringing on a general manager to lead its football program, Oklahoma appears ready to sign his assistant.

James Parks

Oklahoma is set to name an assistant general manager of its football team heading into the 2025 season.
Oklahoma will bring on Taylor Redd as the assistant general manager of the Sooners football organization as the No. 2 man in the office, according to On3 Sports.

Redd most recently worked with The Athlete Group, which helped Oklahoma in its search to locate a general manager that culminated in the hiring of Jim Nagy to the position.

Now, Redd will come on board as Nagy’s deputy in the Sooners program, managing its football roster, scouting players, and developing OU’s recruiting strategy.

Redd was with the New England Patriots franchise as an area scout for six years, including during the team’s Super Bowl LIII run in the 2018 season.

Initially working as a student assistant at Bowling Green in 2010, Redd joined the Wake Forest program as a graduate student in 2014, and served as GA with the football program.

He worked with the Demon Deacons’ wide receivers from 2015 to 2017 and spent the 2017-18 football season as the program’s director of player personnel, with a role in developing the team’s 2017 and 2018 football recruiting classes.

Nagy joined the Oklahoma football program as general manager this offseason after having previously served as the executive director of the Senior Bowl and as an NFL scout.

Nagy and Redd will direct the OU football staff to help manage salary cap issues as schools prepare to enter the revenue-sharing era.

