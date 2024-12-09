All Sooners

Report: Sophomore Oklahoma DB Headed for Transfer Portal

The Sooners are reportedly set to lose a fourth defensive back to the transfer portal as the winter window opened on Monday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma defensive backs Makari Vickers and Jayden Rowe
Oklahoma defensive backs Makari Vickers and Jayden Rowe / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oklahoma defensive back Makari Vickers is entering the transfer portal, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on Monday. 

As a true freshman, Vickers appeared in eight games, making eight total tackles while breaking up one pass. 

He played in four games in 2024, meaning he could maintain his redshirt and have three years of eligibility remaining once Vickers transfers. 

Vickers finished the 2024 season making just one tackle. 

Per Pro Football Focus, he played nine total snaps on defense and nine steps on special teams this past season. 

Coming out of high school, Vickers was rated as a 4-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and On3.  The Quincy, FL, product battled injuries in both his years at Oklahoma which limited him in fall camp in both 2023 and 2024. 

He’s the fourth defensive back to be headed toward the portal following experienced cornerback Kani Walker and in-state products Jayden Rowe and Erik McCarty

Follow Along: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker

At the time of Vickers’ reported entry, he was the 16th Sooner to be headed toward the transfer portal. 

The trio of defensive backs are the only three members of Brent Venables and Zac Alley’s defense to enter the portal at this time. 

This year's NCAA Transfer Portal opened officially opened on Monday. To be eligible to play right away in 2025, players must enter their name into the transfer portal before Dec. 28. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.

