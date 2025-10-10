Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry vs. Texas
The annual Red River Rivalry matchup between Oklahoma and Texas is no stranger to strange occurrences.
Whether it be the Caleb Williams-led comeback in 2021, Roy Williams’ “Superman” play in 2001, Quentin Griffin’s six-touchdown day the year before, Joe Washington’s halfback pass to Tinker Owens in 1973, or any number of other plays that went OU’s way, the OU-Texas matchup has a way of bringing out the unusual.
This year’s matchup features the undefeated sixth-ranked Sooners, soaring and starting to generate buzz about a potential College Football Playoff return, against the unranked yet dangerous Longhorns, who are looking to keep their faint CFP hopes alive.
Here’s a look at three bold predictions for the game:
The Sooners pick off Arch Manning thrice
Jaydan Hardy finally helped Oklahoma get its first interception of the season last week vs. Kent State.
But the Sooners’ secondary in particular had had several other chances to create turnovers before that one came through.
Oklahoma has had at least one interception in this game in each of the last three seasons.
Texas’ Arch Manning has been susceptible to turnovers so far this season, throwing five interceptions.
Manning has thrown an interception in each of the last three games.
With the struggles the Longhorns are having with their protection, and the fierceness of Oklahoma’s defensive line, Manning will need to make hurried decisions.
The Sooners will have chances to create turnovers in this one, and with Manning playing in the Red River Rivalry for the first time, OU takes advantage multiple times and records three interceptions against Texas for the first time since Derrick Strait, Jonathan Jackson and Russell Denison each had interceptions against the Longhorns in 2003.
A non-quarterback throws a touchdown
It hasn’t been too long since the Sooners had a non-quarterback throw a touchdown.
Running back Taylor Tatum did it last season at Missouri, hitting Jackson Arnold for a score late as part of the wild finish there.
It also hasn’t been too long since a non-quarterback attempted a pass for OU against Texas, as punter Michael Turk completed a short pass against the Longhorns in 2022.
But it’s been a long time since the Sooners have had a non-quarterback throw for a touchdown against Texas.
That changes Saturday.
Even if John Mateer is able to go, Oklahoma will need to find a spark offensively.
Ben Arbuckle has been willing to throw in some wrinkles, but he surely has some new stuff dialed up just for this game.
If the Sooners need it — and the game figures to be tight so the chances are high — Arbuckle could pull something out of his hat that involves someone other than Mateer or Michael Hawkins Jr. throwing a pass.
Deion Burks is OU’s Leading Receiver
Maybe this one doesn’t seem so bold on its surface but lately, Isaiah Sategna has been the Sooners’ go-to receiver.
But after recording a season-low two catches for 10 yards last week against Kent State, Burks has a breakout game and is the Sooners’ leading receiver for the first time since Sept. 6 against Michigan.
Burks missed out on the OU-Texas game a year ago as he battled injury, but he’ll make his mark in this one.