Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry vs. Texas

OU-Texas typically brings out the unusual in both sides. Here are Ryan Aber's three bold predictions for this year's Red River Rivalry showdown.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in action during the game against Illinois State on Aug. 30.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in action during the game against Illinois State on Aug. 30. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The annual Red River Rivalry matchup between Oklahoma and Texas is no stranger to strange occurrences.

Whether it be the Caleb Williams-led comeback in 2021, Roy Williams’ “Superman” play in 2001, Quentin Griffin’s six-touchdown day the year before, Joe Washington’s halfback pass to Tinker Owens in 1973, or any number of other plays that went OU’s way, the OU-Texas matchup has a way of bringing out the unusual.

This year’s matchup features the undefeated sixth-ranked Sooners, soaring and starting to generate buzz about a potential College Football Playoff return, against the unranked yet dangerous Longhorns, who are looking to keep their faint CFP hopes alive.

Here’s a look at three bold predictions for the game:

The Sooners pick off Arch Manning thrice

Jaydan Hardy finally helped Oklahoma get its first interception of the season last week vs. Kent State.

But the Sooners’ secondary in particular had had several other chances to create turnovers before that one came through.

Oklahoma has had at least one interception in this game in each of the last three seasons.

Texas’ Arch Manning has been susceptible to turnovers so far this season, throwing five interceptions.

Manning has thrown an interception in each of the last three games.

With the struggles the Longhorns are having with their protection, and the fierceness of Oklahoma’s defensive line, Manning will need to make hurried decisions.

The Sooners will have chances to create turnovers in this one, and with Manning playing in the Red River Rivalry for the first time, OU takes advantage multiple times and records three interceptions against Texas for the first time since Derrick Strait, Jonathan Jackson and Russell Denison each had interceptions against the Longhorns in 2003.

Jaydan Hardy, Sooners
Oklahoma's Jaydan Hardy (1) reacts after the game against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field earlier this season. Hardy has the Sooners' only interception so far this season. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A non-quarterback throws a touchdown

It hasn’t been too long since the Sooners had a non-quarterback throw a touchdown.

Running back Taylor Tatum did it last season at Missouri, hitting Jackson Arnold for a score late as part of the wild finish there.

It also hasn’t been too long since a non-quarterback attempted a pass for OU against Texas, as punter Michael Turk completed a short pass against the Longhorns in 2022.

But it’s been a long time since the Sooners have had a non-quarterback throw for a touchdown against Texas.

That changes Saturday.

Even if John Mateer is able to go, Oklahoma will need to find a spark offensively.

Ben Arbuckle has been willing to throw in some wrinkles, but he surely has some new stuff dialed up just for this game.

If the Sooners need it — and the game figures to be tight so the chances are high — Arbuckle could pull something out of his hat that involves someone other than Mateer or Michael Hawkins Jr. throwing a pass.

Deion Burks is OU’s Leading Receiver

Maybe this one doesn’t seem so bold on its surface but lately, Isaiah Sategna has been the Sooners’ go-to receiver.

But after recording a season-low two catches for 10 yards last week against Kent State, Burks has a breakout game and is the Sooners’ leading receiver for the first time since Sept. 6 against Michigan.

Burks missed out on the OU-Texas game a year ago as he battled injury, but he’ll make his mark in this one.

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

