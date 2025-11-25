Why Oklahoma WR Javonnie Gibson Treasures Playing for 'Winning' Sooners Team
NORMAN — Saturday’s game against LSU is massive for Oklahoma wide receiver Javonnie Gibson — for multiple reasons.
Gibson, who transferred to Oklahoma from Arkansas-Pine Bluff ahead of the 2025 season, hails from Opelousas, LA. The wide receiver grew up rooting for LSU and, as a child, dreamed of playing for the Tigers.
Instead, he’ll battle against them on Saturday when the Sooners host LSU.
“I felt like if I didn't go there, I wanted to play (against) them,” Gibson said. “So that's what I feel like. I always wanted to go there, but I came over here.”
Gibson missed the first four games of OU’s season after suffering a broken leg during spring ball.
The transfer wideout hasn’t put up flashy numbers for the Sooners so far. In his first seven contests, Gibson has caught just 13 passes for 92 yards.
But lately, Gibson has become more valuable for the Sooners.
In OU’s 17-6 win against Missouri, Gibson caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer to give the Sooners a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. That catch gave OU insurance in a game where defense reigned supreme on both sides.
After missing the first chunk of the season, Gibson admitted that it took time to build an in-game connection with Mateer. But his recent catches in significant spots have shown the chemistry that is developing.
“I feel like we’ve seen a lot of growth,” Gibson said. “Just staying after practice today, working on the back shoulders, over the shoulders, stuff like that, it's all going to come together.”
Opelousas is 59 miles from LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge. Playing against the Tigers will be special for Gibson because of his hometown roots.
It will also be the most notable game that Gibson has ever played in.
Oklahoma — 9-2 after its win against Missouri — will punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win over LSU.
After playing at the FCS level in the prior two seasons, Gibson has now played at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the Cotton Bowl, Williams-Brice Stadium, Neyland Stadium and Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Gibson’s first season as an SEC football player — competing in both home and road games at college football cathedrals — has prepared him for Saturday’s monumental game.
“It’s mind-blowing,” Gibson said. “I just keep a level head at the same time.”
At UAPB, Gibson saw plenty of personal success, though his team struggled. Gibson logged 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns for the Golden Lions in 2024, but UAPB went 5-18 in the two seasons in which he played.
Gibson’s numbers so far at OU are nowhere near what they were at his last stop. But having the chance to play in a high-stakes game like Saturday’s is one of the reasons why he came to OU.
“Winning — that's the main thing,” Gibson said. “I never had a winning season, so I feel like it's like a great season to me. I love it.”