Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma vs. Missouri
NORMAN — Oklahoma meets Missouri this weekend with plenty on the line.
The eighth-ranked Sooners host the No. 22 Tigers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gaylord-Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium looking to move one step closer to their first College Football Playoff berth since 2019.
If OU can win out — a win over the Tigers followed by another next week at home against LSU, the Sooners will be in the 12-team field.
Saturday’s game features strength vs. strength, with one of the best rushing attacks in the country in Missouri facing one of the nation’s top run-stopping teams in Oklahoma.
That strength vs. strength and weakness vs. weakness leaves plenty of room for wild outcomes.
Here are three bold predictions for the Sooners-Tigers matchup:
Tate Sandell Ties an FBS Record
Maybe this isn’t too bold of a prediction by this point, but Sandell, the transfer kicker from UTSA, is making things that are wildly unusual feel routine.
And making multiple 50-plus yard field goals is unusual.
Sandell has done it seven times, though, during his streak of 21 consecutive made field goals, which is an OU record and is closing in on the SEC mark.
One more would tie Sandell with a 43-year-old record of eight field goals of 50-plus yards in a season. Tennessee’s Fuad Reveiz set the mark in 1982.
Sandell hits yet another 50-plus yarder Saturday to tie that mark.
Sooners Hold Ahmad Hardy Under 100 Yards
Holding Hardy, the nation’s leading rusher, to under 100 yards would be a major accomplishment.
It’s happened just three times this season — all in October.
Alabama, Auburn and Vanderbilt all kept Hardy under the century mark.
In Missouri losses, Hardy is averaging 86 yards. In Tigers’ wins, he’s averaging more than 155 yards.
But only four teams have even rushed for 100 yards total against the Sooners this season. None has rushed for more than 146 yards.
Hardy will break off a big run or two, but the Oklahoma front seven keeps him contained and gives the Sooners a much better chance at pulling off the victory.
Javonnie Gibson has Breakout Game
Though the Sooners will lean heavily on Isaiah Sategna in the passing game, they’ve got to be more aggressive about spreading the ball out.
That will include plenty of short passes to help as an extension of the running game, and some deeper shots mixed in.
Gibson has yet to have a big game as a Sooner. He’s registered more than two catches just once (five vs. South Carolina) and hasn’t had more than 26 yards receiving in any game.
But Gibson has put himself in better position in recent weeks to be a bigger player in the Sooners’ offense.
That pays off Saturday when not only does Gibson set a season high for receptions in a game but he also more than doubles his season yardage, which stands at 84.