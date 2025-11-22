All Sooners

Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma vs. Missouri

From a breakout receiving performance to making some history, here are three bold predictions for Sooners-Tigers

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11) runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in October.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11) runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in October. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Oklahoma meets Missouri this weekend with plenty on the line.

The eighth-ranked Sooners host the No. 22 Tigers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gaylord-Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium looking to move one step closer to their first College Football Playoff berth since 2019.

If OU can win out — a win over the Tigers followed by another next week at home against LSU, the Sooners will be in the 12-team field.

Saturday’s game features strength vs. strength, with one of the best rushing attacks in the country in Missouri facing one of the nation’s top run-stopping teams in Oklahoma.

That strength vs. strength and weakness vs. weakness leaves plenty of room for wild outcomes.

Here are three bold predictions for the Sooners-Tigers matchup:

Read More Oklahoma Football

Tate Sandell Ties an FBS Record

Maybe this isn’t too bold of a prediction by this point, but Sandell, the transfer kicker from UTSA, is making things that are wildly unusual feel routine.

And making multiple 50-plus yard field goals is unusual.

Sandell has done it seven times, though, during his streak of 21 consecutive made field goals, which is an OU record and is closing in on the SEC mark.

One more would tie Sandell with a 43-year-old record of eight field goals of 50-plus yards in a season. Tennessee’s Fuad Reveiz set the mark in 1982.

Sandell hits yet another 50-plus yarder Saturday to tie that mark.

Oklahoma Sooners, Tate Sandell
Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell / Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Sooners Hold Ahmad Hardy Under 100 Yards

Holding Hardy, the nation’s leading rusher, to under 100 yards would be a major accomplishment. 

It’s happened just three times this season — all in October.

Alabama, Auburn and Vanderbilt all kept Hardy under the century mark.

In Missouri losses, Hardy is averaging 86 yards. In Tigers’ wins, he’s averaging more than 155 yards.

But only four teams have even rushed for 100 yards total against the Sooners this season. None has rushed for more than 146 yards.

Hardy will break off a big run or two, but the Oklahoma front seven keeps him contained and gives the Sooners a much better chance at pulling off the victory.

Javonnie Gibson has Breakout Game

Though the Sooners will lean heavily on Isaiah Sategna in the passing game, they’ve got to be more aggressive about spreading the ball out.

That will include plenty of short passes to help as an extension of the running game, and some deeper shots mixed in.

Gibson has yet to have a big game as a Sooner. He’s registered more than two catches just once (five vs. South Carolina) and hasn’t had more than 26 yards receiving in any game.

But Gibson has put himself in better position in recent weeks to be a bigger player in the Sooners’ offense.

That pays off Saturday when not only does Gibson set a season high for receptions in a game but he also more than doubles his season yardage, which stands at 84.

feed

Published
Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Home/Football