Sammy Omosigho’s All-Out Effort Lifts Oklahoma’s Vicious Defense and Special Teams
NORMAN — Sammy Omosigho's smile is infectious. The junior linebacker can light up any room with his positive personality.
Omosigho has found himself in many rooms this season — the linebacker room and the special teams room. Omosigho is focused on improving his game and delivering stronger performances for the team each week. His impact is littered throughout any game due to his multiple roles.
Against Alabama, you can find Omosigho's name all over the box score. His six tackles were second behind Kip Lewis' team-leading seven. But nothing may have been more important than his fumble recovery on punt coverage following a Jaydan Hardy forced fumble — a turnover that led to a 20-yard touchdown run by John Mateer soon after.
Defense or special teams. Omosigho sees it as more opportunities to help his team.
"This year has been an amazing year for me, special teams included," Omosigho said on Monday. "It just makes me feel like I'm helping the team even more."
Brent Venables loves to mix things up. His rotations allow for fresh legs throughout tough SEC games where stamina can be the difference between a win or a loss. Omosigho's versatility allows Venables to use him on the edge as another rusher, in the flats as a linebacker or as a terror on special teams.
"Coach V says that the strength of the team is the team and special teams is super important," Omasigho said. "As a whole we have an amazing special teams. Coach (Doug) Deakin has done an amazing job to make sure that we're in the right spots."
In a game where multiple special teams plays impacted the game, Omosigho's recovery stands out as the symbolic turn for the Oklahoma turnover drought. Now a distant memory following back-to-back three-turnover performances.
An improvement that brings another big smile to Omosigho's face.
"This team is resilient," Omosigho said. "They've really impressed me over the last few weeks. We showed a fight that even I'm surprised that we had it.
"They just keep impressing me week after week how the entire team comes together and just dominates each step, each way and we always find a way to end up on top," he added.
With Oklahoma eyeing a College Football Playoff berth, they'll need players like Omosigho to continue making plays all over the field — on defense and special teams.
"Every week it's another game, another challenge," Omosigho said. "And this conference that we're in, Coach V says it all the time, you're one week away from being humbled. So we have to make sure we keep our chin straps tight and make sure you're ready for every opponent you face."