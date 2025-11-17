For Oklahoma's Reggie Powers, Bone-Crushing Hits are Just a Part of Having Fun
Reggie Powers committed to play for Brent Venables and the University of Oklahoma during a day the Sooners would go on to lose to Kansas. The former Michigan State commit's decision was bright spot on a day where OU's chances to play in their final Big 12 championship went out the window.
While Powers' announcement day may have been lost in the frustration-chatter that follows every Sooner loss, the second-year defensive back has more than announced his presence and role on one of the best defenses in the country.
He can do a little of everything — cover, make sure tackles, cause havoc behind the line of scrimmage. But his calling card has been good old-fashioned hitting.
Against Alabama, Powers made similar stops and hits. It's just what he does.
"I just love going out there and playing hard," Powers said after the win on Saturday. "Playing hard and physical is my type of game. So it was just fun to be out there, show what I can do in front of all these people. Just gotta keep locking in, go into next week, have the same energy."
For someone so vicious in their desire to hit opposing players, it's just a part of the fun that comes with playing big-time football.
"We love competitive games, we love competing," Powers said. "Just coming in here, and having fun, and doing what we normally can do, and celebrating, it was great."
Powers' numbers don't jump off the box score when you glance at them. His Pro Football Focus grades have been up and down with each week — he led the defense in overall and coverage grading against Alabama. Venables asks his cheetahs to do a lot of different things, which can play into a lack of consistency.
But Powers' physicality has been an exclamation point on dozens of plays for ESPN's SP+ fifth-rated defense.
By now, OU fans are acquainted with Powers and his ability to deliver bone crushing hits that stop ball carriers in their tracks. His big hit against South Carolina was so violent that SEC game officials were sure there was targeting involved — cooler heads prevailed following a review.
"I clearly hit him on my shoulder," Powers recalled when asked about his hit. "I felt it when I hit him, so I wasn’t really too worried about it when the flag was called because I knew I had good technique in it."
Anytime someone hits as hard, health is a big question. Most of the time, the question lies with the one receiving the hit, but Powers deserves some concern, too, right?
"Nah, I don’t really feel it when I hit people," Powers answered.
"He definitely felt it."
With each week, this defense and Powers are making everyone feel it.