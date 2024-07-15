SEC Media Days: LSU HC Brian Kelly on Brent Venables: 'He's Done a Terrific Job'
DALLAS — On Monday morning, LSU head coach Brian Kelly took the podium to speak at SEC Media Days.
During his time on stage, Kelly was asked about Oklahoma joining the conference and his thoughts on Brent Venables' performance since taking over in Norman.
"I think what I was really impressed with Coach Venables' job was just the bounce-back and the ability to overcome some adversity," Kelly said. "Certainly as a first-time head coach, you know, having some adversity and really learning on the job and coming back and having an outstanding season this past season.
"I think they've got a great quarterback. I just think they're another outstanding football team with a great history and tradition. I got the privilege of playing them few times when I was at Notre Dame, and it's a great atmosphere. I played them when I was at Cincinnati. So I think it's just a great tradition, great program, and I think coach has done a great job of really I think on the job really adjusting to being the head guy and I think he's done a terrific job."
The Sooners will travel to Baton Rouge on Nov. 30 for the regular-season finale of OU's inaugural year in the SEC.
Entering his third season with the Tigers after 12 years as the head coach at Notre Dame, Kelly's squad will field a new quarterback and skill position group after seeing three playmakers from the team's 2023 squad be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Despite winning 10 games in each of his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, replacing reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, All-American wide receiver Malik Nabers and All-SEC pass catcher Brian Thomas Jr. in one offseason will be difficult for LSU.
The Tigers aren't completely without answers, however, as redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier is set to take over as the team's starting quarterback.
"Garrett Nussmeier, who has waited for his opportunity to be our starting quarterback. His persistence, his patience, his leadership. I'm excited to watch him lead our football team in 2024," Kelly said. "The ability to throw the football. If you talk about just from the neck up, the ability to certainly translate. In other words, take the offense, take the things that are taught in the classroom, and be able to translate those things to the field."
Last season, Nussmeier stepped in to start for LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl, throwing for a career-high 395 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Bayou Bengals to a 35-31 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.
To end the Tigers' 2022 season, the former 4-star recruit went 11-for-15 for 173 yards and two touchdown passes in a route of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
While Nussmeier may not be flanked by two first-round wide receivers, the redshirt junior signal caller will have weapons like Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton Jr. and Mason Taylor at his disposal. If Lacy and Hilton can seamlessly step into LSU's primary receiver roles and Taylor has another solid year at tight end, the Tigers could have another explosive offense.
"Kyren Lacey, he will be certainly a player that we lean on," Kelly said. "I think at the wide receiver position, there is probably six to eight players that will get the opportunity to contribute and
make an impact. I think that's what I like about our receiving corps more than anything else, is the depth. I think we've got speed on the perimeter. Chris Hilton showed that in our bowl game against Wisconsin, his ability to track the ball down the field. I think we've got the ability to play inside out at the slot receiver position. I think we've got great depth there."
With a veteran-laden group headlined by stars like senior linebacker Danny Stutsman, senior safety Billy Bowman and TCU defensive line transfer Damonic Williams, the Sooners' tough, opportunistic defense playing against LSU's fast, high-powered offense should be an intriguing matchup.