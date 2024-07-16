SEC Media Days: Missouri Capitalized on 'Relationships' to Land Former Oklahoma OL Cayden Green
DALLAS — As Oklahoma moves into the SEC, old hostilities will renew with Missouri.
The Tigers have laid dormant in the back of the minds of many Sooners fans since leaving the Big 12, but a surprise season from Eli Drinkwitz’s team last year paired with heated recruiting battles has brought old Big 8 memories back to the forefront.
Those feelings were stirred again last winter when Oklahoma offensive lineman Cayden Green unexpectedly entered the transfer portal.
Green, a product of Lee’s Summit, MO, landed close to home at Missouri.
“When he put his name in the portal we reached out,” Drinkwitz said on Tuesday at SEC Media Days. “Didn’t know if we have an opportunity or not.”
The Tigers initially battled the Sooners for Green’s signature out of high school.
OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh won out on that battle initially.
“I remember specifically the phone call from Cayden when he told me he was going to go to Oklahoma,” Drinkwitz said. “I was on a family vacation at Table Rock Lake and he called and said, 'hey this is what I’m gonna do,' and absolutely wished him the best.”
Green hit the ground running at Oklahoma.
He played in 11 games last year, eventually winning the left guard job where he made five starts.
Confusion arose in December when Green was inexplicably absent for one of Oklahoma’s practices in the lead to the Alamo Bowl.
Later that day he entered the portal, and Missouri pounced.
“Obviously we had (Green’s high school teammate) Armand (Membou) and Williams (Nwaneri) was going to be coming,” Drinkwitz said. “So we thought maybe relationships would still be intact and obviously they were. He’s a tremendous young man.”
Green worked at left tackle throughout spring practice, though also got looks at left guard for Missouri as the Tigers look for the best unit along the offensive line, Drinkwitz said.
“He’s a team-oriented, team-first player,” Drinkwitz said. “… To watch his growth and maturity from practice one in spring to now, I saw him in the weight room this morning before we left. I’m just really proud of him.”
“He fit right in,” Missouri quarterback Brady Cook said. “… First practice, he's out there doing everything, playing full speed, hitting pads. I'm giving him calls, he's not looking confused or hesitating. He's getting the call and getting lined up and doing what he needs to do. I think it's just seamless with him.”
Green’s departure sent the Sooners to the transfer portal.
Oklahoma had already lost starting right tackle Tyler Guyton and center Andrew Raym to the NFL Draft, with guard McKade Mettauer and left tackle Walter Rouse set to graduate.
Bedenbaugh landed North Texas transfer Febechi Nwaiwu and Washington veteran Geirean Hatchett on the interior as well as USC transfer Michael Tarquin and Michigan State’s Spencer Brown at tackle this past winter.
After spring practice wrapped, OU struck again in the transfer portal, adding former SMU standout Branson Hickman.