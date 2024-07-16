SEC Media Days: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel 'Excited' for 'Unique' Return to Oklahoma
DALLAS — Oklahoma’s full introduction to the SEC will be special.
On Sept. 21, the Sooners will welcome in Tennessee. The two programs have recent history — a memorable home-and-home series that turned into the origin story of Baker Mayfield’s legend in Norman.
But the 2024 Volunteers will be led by OU royalty, former quarterback Josh Heupel, in the contest that will fully open Oklahoma’s new era.
Heupel hasn’t been back to Norman since he departed his post as offensive coordinator at the end of 2014, setting the stage for a special day on his end when Tennessee takes Owen Field a couple months from now.
“It will be unique for myself to be on the other sideline,” Heupel said during his press conference at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “Obviously there’s been a lot of Saturday’s where I was on the home sideline. But there’s so many great teammates, friends that will be there.”
Heupel is still the last Oklahoma quarterback to win a national title for the Sooners, something he still holds close.
“I’ve got a great respect for the university, the program,” he said. “A lot of friends that are coaching on the opposing sideline that day. Former teammates that will be coaching on that opposing sideline too. So it will be unique to be back there but excited to be there.”
Read More SEC Media Days Coverage:
The 2024 season brings new hope for both Tennessee and Oklahoma.
College Football Playoff expansion means the road to playing meaningful football late in December doesn’t necessarily run through Atlanta for either the Sooners or the Volunteers.
A 9-3 season might be enough for an SEC team to make the playoff as an at-large bid, ratcheting up the pressure even more on Heupel and OU coach Brent Venables this year.
Both head coaches are plenty familiar with each other from Heupel’s days as a player and a coach, only furthering the ties between the two as OU and Tennesse take the field in September.
“I’ve got great respect for Brent,” Heupel said. “Playing while he was coaching but also being beside him in the staff room. I don’t know that I ever forecasted that they were coming into this league, Oklahoma.
“… I think it’s an exciting time to be in this league. Really unique that I’ll have an opportunity to go back to Oklahoma. It will be a completely different viewpoint that Saturday.”