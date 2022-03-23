Skip to main content

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 115

On the beginning of Oklahoma football spring practice, the latest with Sooners recruiting, the end of basketball season and Ep. 7 of "The Groves Bro's."

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the beginning of Oklahoma spring practice, touch on some takeaways from Brent Venables' press conference and OU's open practice, give a recruiting update, speculate on Baker Mayfield's next landing spot, recap the end of basketball season and dive into the final episode of "The Groves Bro's."  





