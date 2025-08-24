Five Position Battles That Will Continue Into Oklahoma's Season
Only 22 players can start for the Sooners on offense and defense when Oklahoma kicks off against Illinois State, but several position battles will continue to rage on throughout September.
Oklahoma has major matchups against Michigan and Auburn in the opening month of the season, giving the coaching staff plenty of time to evaluate performances and settle on rotations.
Here are five battles that will continue throughout the season:
Offensive Tackle
Bill Bedenbaugh has four solid candidates to play at each of his tackle spots.
On the left side, the OU offensive line coach will weigh the experience of Jacob Sexton with the high-end potential of 5-star freshman Michael Fasusi.
Western Carolina transfer Derek Simmons enjoyed a strong spring, but he missed the early part of fall camp, which allowed Logan Howland to flip to right tackle and compete for playing time.
Fasusi is the only option without real experience in college football, but his athletic tools will get him on the field anyway.
Bedenbaugh is notorious for tinkering with his offensive line, and expect no different at both offensive tackle spots throughout September.
Defensive End
R Mason Thomas will terrorize quarterbacks from one side of the OU defensive line.
What Miguel Chavis does across from Thomas has been one of the questions of the offseason.
Oklahoma added former Georgia and Florida State defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. to add some experience to the position, but Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye have routinely received praise over the last eight months and have put themselves in a position to compete for the job. Adepoju Adebawore is also hoping for a larger role in his junior season, and that rotation will have to be ironed out based on who is producing against Michigan and Auburn.
Offensive Guard
Bedenbaugh said Febechi Nwaiwu has played his best football at Oklahoma throughout the offseason, so he’s set to lock down one of OU’s guard spots.
Across from him, the Sooners will lean on either Heath Ozaeta or Eddy Pierre-Louis, though Bedenbaugh also said freshman Ryan Fodje has earned some playing time.
Pierre-Louis got plenty of run during spring football with Ozaeta sidelined due to a shoulder surgery, but Ozaeta had a strong final few weeks of fall camp, giving Bedenbaugh a tough decision at left guard.
Cornerback
Health will have a big impact on Jay Valai’s cornerback group.
If Gentry Williams and Kendel Dolby stay healthy and Eli Bowen is back at full speed soon, the Sooners will have three veterans to lean on.
Jacobe Johnson would then have to fight off Devon Jordan, Jeremiah Newcombe and freshman Courtland Guillory for the snaps that are left behind Williams, Dolby and Bowen.
But if it takes much longer for Bowen to get back or if Williams or Dolby face another setback, the young trio pushing Johnson will join him in the rotation in Oklahoma’s secondary.
Tight End
Joe Jon Finley may not have one perfect tight end, but he has a large group with varying skillsets.
Will Huggins projects to be the best blocker at tight end, and Jaren Kanak and Kaden Helms (when healthy) are guys Finley would like to get the ball to downfield.
Carson Kent is probably Oklahoma’s best all-around tight end, but there will be plenty of opportunities for each of Finley’s tight ends to prove themselves.
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle had four different tight ends catch passes last year at Washington State. They combined for 21 receptions, but they also totaled seven touchdowns for the Cougars in 2024.