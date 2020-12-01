FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Emeka Egbuka will visit Norman; Gentry Williams includes Sooners in top 10

Oklahoma Sooners drawing the attention of a pair of top recruits; Egbuka is No. 10 overall prospect in 2021 class and Williams is top in-state prospect in class of 2022
As national signing day creeps ever closer, Emeka Egbuka is set to choose between Ohio State, Clemson, Washington and Oklahoma.

And if Caleb Williams has his way, Norman is where the class of 2021's top wideout will be headed.

Egbuka, who ranks No. 10 overall among SI All-American's 2021 class rankings, will reportedly be in attendance when Oklahoma hosts Baylor this Saturday. Yesterday, in his weekly blog for SI All-American, Williams had indicated that several elite recruits were planning to make a trip to Owen Field for the Sooners' home finale.

"Be on the lookout for some of the guys, and hopefully a few big names come," Williams wrote.

Egbuka hasn't yet taken a visit to Oklahoma, so this will be his first taste of the Sooner gameday experience. He's remained one of the primary targets in the recruiting game for Lincoln Riley and company, who have already earned commitments from two top-100 overall prospects at wideout in Mario Williams and Cody Jackson. For his part, Williams has been relentless in recruiting Egbuka throughout the summer and fall, and remains optimistic that the native of Washington state will join forces with him.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma quite unsurprisingly appeared in Gentry Williams' top 10 on Monday evening.

The 2022 ATH from Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High attended Sooner Summit in August, and given his rapport with Talyn Shettron, it seems likely that OU will eventually land Williams' pledge. Shettron, a dynamic 6-foot-3 wideout from Edmond, Okla., committed to the Sooners on Oct. 24.

Williams sat out most of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL in September. A two-way phenom who excels as a quarterback and defensive back, he had begun to take snaps at wide receiver before the untimely injury. He projects most ideally as a cornerback at the collegiate level, but could be utilized at a multitude of positions.

Neither Egbuka nor Williams has set a commitment date, or given any indication of when their respective decisions might occur.

