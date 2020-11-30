Caleb Williams Back on the Grind, Looking to Reel in More OU Recruits

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week has been a busy week. I've had school, I've had workouts -- the workouts have been best described as Absolute Pain. Good pain, but it's pain. I appreciate my trainers who I train with them I'm away from home, but, when I'm home coach Mark McCain's workouts are grueling. They have not stopped being grueling since I was a kid, training with him every day. It hurts like hell, but he gets me right. I also had a stellar throwing session with my crew and a throwing session with my man Jalil (Farooq).

There's two weeks left in this quarter, which is kinda insane to think about like I said in the last blog. I'm about to go into my final semester of Gonzaga College High School, completely insane to think about. It's a great feeling but also kind of a sad feeling. This place has built me up so much and helped me. Taught me a lot of things, school-wise, and being around D.C., making sure I'm staying humble. Making sure I'm here for others, always being a man for others. We're gonna finish off this quarter strong and get through this quarter and this second-to-last semester.

Taking it to football, there's been a lot of training this week. Heavy training. My school days vary in the sense that I have longer days and I have shorter days. On the shorter days I work out in the morning and in the afternoon. On the long days I work out in the afternoon for at least two hours. They've been -- ohh man -- like I said, Coach Mark is pushing me hard.

The focus, of course, is making sure I'm in the best shape for when I officially step on the campus at Oklahoma as a full-fledged student athlete. There's been a lot of running, a lot of cardio, a lot of stretching/mobility while being mobile and building some flexibility. Also being strong while being pliable. I've been in the sauna, in the hot yoga room, I've been jumping rope, using the track, running suicides on the basketball court, just the full gauntlet of training. I don't know if everybody knows what a Bosu ball is, it's like a half-circle, the big ole' rubber ball that bounces. It's actually cut in half on a little plastic thing. We flip it over for balance and things like that. I've been doing that, working on my balance, trying to be as strong as I can. Not to look as strong or lift as heavy, but to control my body and my weight. It gives me the best shot to do what I need to do on the football field.

Today (Sunday) I threw with Jalil Farooq, our commit from Wise High School going to Oklahoma next year. The 2021 class is coming along pretty well. I threw with him today and we were also on the field with athletes preparing for FBU, basically an all-star team for younger kids. They were there practicing and before we worked out we spoke to the older kids. After we worked out, we talked to the younger kids. Talking about how I was in the same position as them with the whole FBU deal, on the same knee as them, eyes glazed and needing some water. I was sweating, mouth was dry, all of that. I was in the same shoes as them when I was their age taking a knee in front of my coaches.

I told them that, you know, you're here and hopefully your dreams are bigger than this. Hopefully they're to get to high school, do your thing in high school, get the opportunity to play in college and get the opportunity to play in the pros. If that's not your goal, you're not trying to achieve the most highest level then you shouldn't be on this field is basically what I was saying to them. Why are you on this all-star team when you could be on a normal team for pee wee? You're out here with the all-star team, trying to get better. Get to high school, ball out, get to college, ball out, and hopefully go to the pros.

I also told them that I've been in their shoes, like I said, and am fortunate enough to go to college. I'm not stopping here, the plan isn't to stop here. It's a train stop for the next few years to move onto the next stop until we get to that highest level playing on Sundays.

Lastly, some OU recruiting. I've been talking with Tristan Leigh pretty heavily recently. Just making sure I get my left side, my backside, my blindside, protected so I'm not getting rocked. I wished him all the best and things like that on his decision being about a month out, he's deciding pretty soon so he can get his edits, videos, all his hats and things for his whole deal. I'm just talking to him, communicating with him trying to build a bond and the trust between us. Hopefully it goes a long way for him so he can come protect my blindside, my backside.

I've also been talking to Emeka (Egbuka) and Bryce (Foster) and Savion (Byrd). As you can see I'm trying to secure my O-linemen so I'm safe and protected. Then after the games we win, you know I'll feed them big dinners, lol. I need them to go ahead and come on and join up so we can go ball out together. And then of course, I need Emeka to come to finish off this wide receiver class.

A few of the recruits texted our group chat saying they want to go to the Baylor game since we're not able to be with the coaches and go on officials, things like that. A few of the commits said they wanted to go to the game and I'll be back in town so I'll already be there. Be on the look out for some of the guys and hopefully a few big names come.

I don't wanna get your hopes up, but hopefully they come. We're planning on just having a good time. It's always fun to go to a football game but it's a little bit more fun to watch your future team go win some games. A few of us will be there and it should be fun.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

