Sooners in the NFL: Busy Opening Week for Oklahoma's NFL Stars

Dozens of form3r4 Sooners were shining bright in opening week action of the National Football League.

Ross Lovelace

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) breaks a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) on a carry in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) breaks a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) on a carry in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oklahoma's next-level talent was on display during the NFL's opening weekend.

On the offensive end, electrifying performances from former quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs were obvious. And as always, Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line products starred. The former Sooners, now in the pros, were active across the board this weekend.

Baker Mayfield's performance against Washington was the most notable, as the Heisman Trophy winner went 24-of-30 for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He looked like one of the league's best quarterbacks in Tampa Bay's week one route. For a full recap of Mayfield's superstar show, read about it here.

In addition to Mayfield's monster day, Joe Mixon cemented himself as Houston's workhorse. The former Oklahoma star totaled 30 rushes for 159 yards and a score.

Outside of Mayfield and Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson had one of the most impressive rushing performances of the week. Not much was expected of New England this season under a first-year head coach and a journeyman quarterback, but Stevenson made a statement. If the Patriots rely on the run game, maybe there's a light at the end of the tunnel. The former Oklahoma rusher netted 25 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown, leading New England to a massive upset at Cincinnati.

While Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts didn't have the production Mayfield enjoyed, both quarterbacks represented Oklahoma well in week one. Murray nearly knocked off Buffalo on the road as full touchdown underdogs and the speedy quarterback looked sharp. He went 21-of-31 passing for 162 yards and one touchdown, along with five rushes for 57 yards on the ground. Hurts secured a victory for Philadelphia, beating the Packers in Brazil totaling 278 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was still shaking off the rust, tossing two takeaways, too.

There was plenty more action from the Sooners in week one, including Ceedee Lamb helping the Cowboys, Tre Brown's big day in the secondary, and Kenneth Murray's debut in Tennessee. Here's how the Sooners did this week in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 34-28 @ Buffalo)

  • QB Kyler Murray: 21-of-31 passing, 162 yards and 1 touchdown, 5 rushes for 57 yards, 1 fumble

Baltimore Ravens

(L 27-20 @ Kansas City)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 2 catches for 14 yards

Carolina Panthers

(L 47-10 @ New Orleans)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Inactive

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 16-10 vs New England)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at left tackle
  • OT Cody Ford: Reserve role

Cleveland Browns

(L 33-17 vs Dallas)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: No stats recorded

Dallas Cowboys

(W 33-17 at Cleveland)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 5 catches for 61 yards, 3 rushes for 25 yards
  • DL Jordan Phillips: 1 tackle
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at left tackle

Denver Broncos

(L 26-20 at Seattle)

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 tackle, 1 QB hurry
  • S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 target, 0 receptions, 5 punt returns for 47 yards and a longest return of 18 yards, 3 kick returns for 36 yards and a longest kick return of 26 yards
  • OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
  • OLB Ronnie Perkins: IR

Houston Texans

(W 29-27 at Indianapolis)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 30 rushes for 159 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 receptions for 19 yards

Jacksonville Jaguars

(L 20-17 at Miami)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 27-20 vs Baltimore)

  • C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
  • LS James Winchester: Started at long-snapper
  • OL Wanya Morris: Reserve
  • WR Marquise Brown: Injured
  • RB Samaje Perine: 1 reception for 10 yards

Los Angeles Rams

  • DT Neville Gallimore: Sunday Night Football at Detroit

Minnesota Vikings

(W 28-6 at New York Giants)

  • LB Brian Asamoah: Active, no stats recorded
  • DE Jalen Redmond: Inactive
  • OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive

New England Patriots

(W 16-10 at Cincinnati)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 25 rushes for 120 yards and 1 touchdown, 3 receptions for 6 yards

New York Giants

(L 28-6 vs Minnesota)

  • RB Eric Gray: 2 rushes for 6 yards, 1 reception for 9 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 34-29 vs Green Bay)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 20-of-34 for 278 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions passing, 13 rushes for 33 yards
  • OL Lane Johnson: Started at RT

San Francisco 49ers

(Monday vs New York Jets)

  • OL Trent Williams: Monday Night Football vs New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

(W 26-20 vs Denver)

  • CB Tre Brown: 3 tackles, 1 pass break-up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(W 37-20 vs Washington)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: 24-of-30 for 289 yards and 4 touchdowns passing, 3 rushes for 21 yards

Tennessee Titans

(L 24-17 @ Chicago)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

Washington Commanders

(L 37-20 @ Tampa Bay)

  • P Tress Way: 3 punts for 139 yards, longest punt of 54 yards, 1 punt inside the 20-yard line
