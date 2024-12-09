Sooners in the NFL: Eagles Duo Stars, Grant Calcaterra Scores First Career Touchdown
Oklahoma's NFL talent has been shining bright across the league's landscape all season long, but Philadelphia was a highlight in Week 14 action. The Eagles won their ninth game in a row, and it was an OU duo leading the way.
Jalen Hurts has had a career-best stretch during Philadelphia's impressive winning streak, and as a result, he has developed a lethal connection with former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra. The duo connected on a fourth quarter touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, which proved to be the game-winning score in Philadelphia.
Once again, Hurts was terrific, and all he had to do was take care of the ball. The former Oklahoma quarterback completed 14-of-21 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns through the air. As always, he was effective on the grounf, rushing eight times for 59 yards and another score. Hurts has had his fair share of struggles through the air this season, but he has made up for it with ball security. In his last 10 games, he has 13 passing touchdowns compared to just one interception.
The real story on Sunday, though, was Calcaterra. The former Oklahoma quarterback nearly gave up football because of concussions at Oklahoma. After a rock solid stint at OU, he transferred to SMU and turned his career around. Now, he's having a career-year in the pros.
In Week 14, Calcaterra hauled in his first career receiving touchdown and helped the Eagles walk away victorious. On the day, he caught all three of his targets for 16 yards and a score.
On the season, Calcaterra now has 20 catches for 232 yards and a score. He has been an underrated part of Philadelphia's success and a breakout performer for one of the league's best this season.
Dallas Goedert, the Eagles starting tight end, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury on Saturday that will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. Because of that, Calcaterra's opportunity will grow even more as Philadelphia's final regular season stretch approaches. He could be the unlikely hero for the Eagles this season.
Calcaterra and Hurts only played one season together at Oklahoma, but it was Calcaterra's last season before breifly retiring due to concussions. He only caught five passes that season. But based on the way Philadelphia's season is shaping up, you'd think the two had a long history of chemistry on the football field. The practice reps are certainly shining through, now.