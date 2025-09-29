Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma QBs Battle in Week 4 Matchup
Two of OU’s best quarterbacks in recent memory squared off on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield led the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively, against each other in Week 4 of the NFL season. Hurts got the upper hand in this battle, with the Eagles winning 31-25.
Hurts helped Philadelphia's offense get into a rhythm early on. The Eagles led 24-6 at halftime, and the Sooners’ former signal caller threw two touchdown passes in the first half.
Mayfield and the Buccaneers, though, didn’t go away easily.
The Heisman-winning quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter to cut the Eagles’ lead to 31-20. Tampa Bay got a field goal early in the fourth quarter, too, to make it a one-score — eight-point — game with 12:16 remaining.
The Buccaneers forced two punts in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t take advantage of their opportunities. Mayfield threw an interception midway through the quarter, and the Buccaneers failed to convert on 4th-and-long with 57 seconds left to seal the Eagles’ win.
Hurts finished the game with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-24 passing. He also rushed for 62 yards on nine carries.
Mayfield struggled with accuracy throughout the game, completing 22 of his 40 pass attempts. He compiled 289 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception.
Both teams entered Sunday’s contest 3-0, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with their win. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion, and the Eagles haven’t lost since Dec. 22, 2024.
Hurts played only one season for the Sooners, but he became a star during his time in Norman.
He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 after transferring to OU from Alabama. Hurts registered 3,851 passing yards, 1,298 rushing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns and eight interceptions that season and led the Sooners to a 12-2 record and their most recent appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Mayfield was Oklahoma’s starting quarterback for three seasons and won the Heisman Trophy as a senior in 2017. The quarterback led OU to a 33-6 record over his three years as the starter and posted 4,627 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions during his final season at OU.
Hollywood Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
After an 0-2 start, the Kansas City Chiefs have won two games in a row.
Former Oklahoma wideout Hollywood Brown was a key factor in the Chiefs’ offensive explosion on Saturday, as Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens 37-20.
Brown helped put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter, catching a 15-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to extend his team’s lead to 24 points. The wide receiver finished the game with three catches for 38 yards and that touchdown.
With 209 yards, Brown is Kansas City’s leading receiver through four games. He has seen an increased role in the Chiefs’ offense, thanks to Rashee Rice’s suspension and Xavier Worthy’s injury, which the former Texas receiver returned from on Sunday.
Brown spent two seasons in Norman after starting at the junior college level.
The wideout was a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 pick as a senior in 2018. He combined for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns on 132 catches during his two years at OU.
Brown played his first three years in the NFL with the Ravens before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season. He played two seasons in Arizona before signing with the Chiefs in 2024.
Jalen Redmond, DE, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jalen Redmond, who played at OU from 2018 to 2022, got an early start on Sunday. He and the Vikings battled the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, at 8:30 a.m. CT.
The Vikings fell 24-21 to the Steelers, but Redmond had another big game.
Redmond, from Midwest City, OK, finished Sunday’s loss with three tackles, two of which were solo tackles. He also recorded two sacks — the only two sacks that the Vikings recorded during the game.
The defensive end has registered 13 tackles, eight solo tackles, three sacks, two stuffs and a forced fumble in Minnesota’s first four games of 2025.
During his four seasons in Norman, Redmond went for 71 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and two fumble recoveries.
He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft before signing with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent. The Panthers waived Redmond before that season, and he spent the 2024 spring with the Arlington Renegades, coached by legendary OU coach Bob Stoops.
Redmond then signed with Minnesota’s practice squad ahead of the 2024 season before making the team’s active roster in November of that year.
Kenneth Murray, LB, Dallas Cowboys
Ex-Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was one of the Dallas Cowboys' more productive defensive players in Sunday evening's game against the Green Bay Packers before briefly exiting the contest.
With four minutes remaining in the contest and Dallas holding a 34-30 lead, Murray suffered an apparent leg injury. The Packers held possession at that point and looked to score the go-ahead touchdown.
Murray missed the remainder of that drive, and Green Bay scored on a connection from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs to take a 34-30 lead with 1:45 remaining. The Cowboys, though, answered with a George Pickens touchdown with 43 seconds remaining, giving the Packers another chance to win or send the game to overtime.
Murray returned on the third play of the Packers' final drive of regulation and made a key tackle on Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs with 12 seconds remaining. Packers kicker Brandon McManus, though, made a field goal as time expired to send the contest to overtime.
Both teams made a field goal in overtime, resulting in a 40-40 tie.
Murray finished the game with eight total tackles, four of which were solo tackles.
The linebacker is playing his first season with the Cowboys. The Los Angeles Chargers picked Murray in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played there for four seasons. He spent the 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans before arriving in Dallas.
At OU, Murray was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019 and a second-team selection in 2018. He finished his three-year college career with 335 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.