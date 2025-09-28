All Sooners

Poll Report: Oklahoma Moves Into AP Top 5 After Bye Week

Despite being off Saturday, the Sooners jumped up in the polls heading into this week's non-confernce finale against Kent State.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against Auburn.
Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against Auburn. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Despite not playing Saturday, Oklahoma moved up two spots  to No. 5 in The Associated Press poll. 

The Sooners (4-0) also jumped up two spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 8.

Oklahoma is one of five undefeated teams in the SEC.

Oklahoma’s AP ranking is its highest since Nov. 2, 2021, when the Sooners were ranked No. 4.

Read More Oklahoma Football

OU closes out its non-conference schedule against Kent State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Sooners will be without quarterback John Mateer against the Golden Flashes.

Mateer suffered a broken hand in the first quarter of the Sooners’ Sept. 20 win over Auburn. Mateer remained in the game, helping Oklahoma to a 24-17 victory.

Mateer will be replaced by sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. Hawkins played in seven games as a freshman last season, starting four.

The Sooners went 1-3 in those games, with the lone victory coming against Auburn.

Hawkins has appeared in just one games this season, completing 1 of 3 passes for five yards and rushing for 25 yards on six carries against Temple.

The Sooners started the season at No. 18 in the AP poll but have risen steadily since then, jumping to No. 13 after the Sept. 6 win over Michigan and to No. 7 after the win over Auburn.

After Saturday’s game at Kent State, the schedule gets considerably tougher.

Six of the Sooners’ seven remaining SEC opponents are ranked.

Texas, which OU will face Oct. 11 in Dallas, jumped up one spot to No. 9 after its bye week.

Ole Miss, who the Sooners will host Oct. 25,  jumped nine spots to No. 4 after beating then-No. 4 LSU.

Tennessee remained at No. 15 after beating Mississippi State. The Sooners travel to Knoxville on Nov. 1.

Alabama, the Sooners’ Nov. 15 opponent, made the second-biggest jump of the group, moving to No. 10 after beating Georgia.

OU closes the season with home games against No. 19 Missouri and No. 13 LSU.

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

Home/Football