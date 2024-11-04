All Sooners

Sooners in the NFL: Jalen Hurts Stars in Afternoon Primetime Slot

Jalen Hurts put the Eagles on his back at home against the Jaguars.

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to Saquon Barkley (not pictured) touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Despite a slow start to the season, Philadelphia is starting to look like a wagon. And one of the main reason for the Eagles' ascension has been former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts

With each passing week, Hurts has settled in next to Saquon Barkley and a revamped offensive line. An MVP candidate might be farfetched, but Hurts is starting to look like one of the best signal callers in the NFL once again and is retaking his place as one of the best Sooners in the NFL.

For the Eagles, this season is taking the complete opposite form of last season. Philadelphia started off red hot in 2023, but fell off the rails when it mattered, sputtering towards the finish line. After a 2-2 start to the 2024 season, the Eagles are storming back. Philadelphia has rattled off four straight wins, reminding the NFL of just how good they can be.

Hurts was at his very best once again against Jacksonville on Sunday. The former Oklahoma signal caller recorded 230 yards on 18-of-24 passing with two touchdowns and zero turnovers. On the ground, he added 13 rushes for 67 yards and another score. Without AJ Brown in the second half, this was his most impressive performance of the season.

The fifth-year pro connected with Devonta Smith for a 25-yard score which proved to be the play that won the game for Philadelphia. He has also developed a dynamic connection with former OU tight end Grant Calcaterra, who hauled in five catches for 30 yards.

Since the team’s Week 4 loss at Tampa Bay, Hurts has 844 passing yards, 159 rushing yards, and 12 total touchdowns. He has also gone five straight games without an interception.

Hurts is playing arguably the best football of his professional career. He has inspired the team’s turnaround and led Philadelphia to a four-game win streak by playing turnover free football.

It’s a long season, and nobody knows that better than the Eagles. But right now, there’s not many players in the NFL playing better football than Jalen Hurts.

Ross Lovelace
