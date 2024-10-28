All Sooners

Sooners in the NFL Week 8: Ceedee Lamb Stars, Joe Mixon Find the End Zone Again

Oklahoma's NFL stars found the end zone at a premium during Week 8 action.

Ross Lovelace

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) catches the football for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a big week for Oklahoma’s NFL stars — starting at the quarterback position. The Sooners were once again very well represented, as Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray all put up eye popping stat lines. Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler both took starting snaps, too. For a full recap on the quarterbacks position, read more here.

Oklahoma’s skill position guys found the end zone a good bit on Sunday, starting with Dallas’ star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has been relatively quiet for his standards, but had a breakout performance in primetime.

Dallas couldn’t overcome a deficit and lost 30-24 to San Francisco, but Lamb did more than his part. He caught 13 of his 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb’s longest reception came on a 29-yard strike from Dak Prescott. For Lamb, it marks his first game over the century mark this year for a season total of 613 yards and four touchdowns.

Mark Andrews made a splash once again, too. After a quiet start to the season, the former Sooner tight end joined the festivities on National Tight Ends Day and now has four touchdowns in his last three games. On Sunday, he hauled in five receptions for 36 yards and a score. He now has 263 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon continued his stretch as one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL. Houston trusted him with a heavy work load and he delivered once again. Mixon turned his 25 rushes into 102 yards and one touchdown. He also did damage through the air, catching four passes for 32 yards. He’s now up to 503 yards and five scores on the season, averaging 100.6 rushing yards per game.

Joining Mixon in the touchdown party was Rhamondre Stevenson. The Oklahoma product was quiet for most of the game, but converted on New England’s biggest plays to take down division rival Jets. He rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.

Here's how the rest of Oklahoma’s NFL talent fared in Week 8 action:

Arizona Cardinals

(W 28-27 at Miami)

  • QB Kyler Murray: 26-of-36 passing for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 19 yards

Baltimore Ravens

(L 29-24 at Cleveland)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 5 catches for 36 yards and 1 touchdown

Carolina Panthers

(L 28-14 at Denver)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Re-signed to practice squad

Chicago Bears

(L 18-15 at Washington)

  • QB Caleb Williams: 10-of-24 passing for 131 yards, 10 rushes for 41 yards and 1 fumble

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 37-17 vs Philadelphia)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at T, left game early with an injury
  • OT Cody Ford: Reserve role

Cleveland Browns

(W 29-24 vs Baltimore)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 3 tackles, 1 sack

Dallas Cowboys

(L 30-24 at San Francisco)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 13 catches for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns
  • DL Jordan Phillips: Out, IR
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at tackle

Denver Broncos

(W 28-14 vs Carolina)

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 tackles, 1 sack
  • Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 catch for 8 yards
  • OG Ben Powers: Started at LG

Detroit Lions

(W 52-14 vs Tennessee)

  • DE Isaiah Thomas: 3 tackles

Houston Texans

(W 23-20 vs Indianapolis)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 25 rushes for 102 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 receptions for 32 yards

Jacksonville Jaguars

(L 30-27 vs Green Bay)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 27-20 at Las Vegas)

  • Creed Humphrey: Started
  • LS James Winchester: Started
  • OL Wanya Morris: Played in a reserve role
  • WR Marquise Brown: Out with injury
  • RB Samaje Perine: 2 catches for 30 yards

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 26-8 vs New Orleans)

  • Tony Jefferson: Moved to active roster

Los Angeles Rams

(W 30-20 vs Minnesota)

  • DT Neville Gallimore: Played, left early with injury

Minnesota Vikings

(L 30-20 at Los Angeles Rams)

  • LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
  • DE Jalen Redmond: 1 tackle
  • OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive

New England Patriots

(W 25-22 vs New York Jets)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 20 rushes for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 catches for 17 yards

New Orleans Saints

(L 26-8 at Los Angeles Chargers)

  • QB Spencer Rattler: 12-of-24 passing for 156 yards

New York Giants

(Monday night at Pittsburgh)

  • RB Eric Gray:

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 37-17 at Cincinnati)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 16-of-20 for 236 yards and one touchdown, 10 rushes for 37 yards and 2 touchdowns
  • TE Grant Calcaterra: 3 receptions for 58 yards
  • OT Lane Johnson: Started

San Francisco 49ers

(W 30-24 vs Dallas)

  • OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 31-10 vs Buffalo)

  • CB Tre Brown: Active, no stats recorded

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(L 31-26 vs Atlanta)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: 37-of-50 for 330 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions
  • WR Sterling Shepard: 3 catches for 18 yards

Tennessee Titans

(L 52-14 at Detroit)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 1 tackle

Washington Commanders

(W 18-15 vs Chicago)

  • Tress Way: 5 punts for an average of 42.8 yards, long of 57 yards, 2 punts inside the 20
  • Austin Seibert: 4-5 field goals with a long of 47
Published |Modified
Ross Lovelace
ROSS LOVELACE

Experience Ross is a young, up-and-coming sports reporter who has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma Sooners over the past six years. He's made guest appearances on various radio stations and has helped out with the All Sooners podcast whenever he gets the chance. Ross enjoys public speaking and has done so at multiple churches and high schools across the OKC metro area. In addition to writing, Ross has been the Play-by-Play announcer for Crossings’ basketball and football programs since 2020. In high school, Ross worked for self-starter blogs and latched onto Thunder Digest, where he discovered his passion for writing. From there, he worked for the OU Daily as a women's basketball reporter and was hired by All Sooners. Ross landed an internship with Sports Illustrated's Inside the Thunder and has since become a full-time contributor. One day, Ross hopes to work in the NBA. Work History Education Ross holds a bachelor's degree in Public Relations and a minor in Communication from the University of Oklahoma. Personal Born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ross played basketball and wrote for his own Thunder blog at Crossings High School in OKC, OK. He enjoys reading, New York Jets football and a week at the beach. Ross is engaged to be married at the end of the year. His Twitter handle is @Rosslovelace.

Home/Football