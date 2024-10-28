Sooners in the NFL Week 8: Ceedee Lamb Stars, Joe Mixon Find the End Zone Again
It was a big week for Oklahoma’s NFL stars — starting at the quarterback position. The Sooners were once again very well represented, as Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray all put up eye popping stat lines. Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler both took starting snaps, too. For a full recap on the quarterbacks position, read more here.
Oklahoma’s skill position guys found the end zone a good bit on Sunday, starting with Dallas’ star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has been relatively quiet for his standards, but had a breakout performance in primetime.
Dallas couldn’t overcome a deficit and lost 30-24 to San Francisco, but Lamb did more than his part. He caught 13 of his 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb’s longest reception came on a 29-yard strike from Dak Prescott. For Lamb, it marks his first game over the century mark this year for a season total of 613 yards and four touchdowns.
Mark Andrews made a splash once again, too. After a quiet start to the season, the former Sooner tight end joined the festivities on National Tight Ends Day and now has four touchdowns in his last three games. On Sunday, he hauled in five receptions for 36 yards and a score. He now has 263 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon continued his stretch as one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL. Houston trusted him with a heavy work load and he delivered once again. Mixon turned his 25 rushes into 102 yards and one touchdown. He also did damage through the air, catching four passes for 32 yards. He’s now up to 503 yards and five scores on the season, averaging 100.6 rushing yards per game.
Joining Mixon in the touchdown party was Rhamondre Stevenson. The Oklahoma product was quiet for most of the game, but converted on New England’s biggest plays to take down division rival Jets. He rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.
Here's how the rest of Oklahoma’s NFL talent fared in Week 8 action:
Arizona Cardinals
(W 28-27 at Miami)
- QB Kyler Murray: 26-of-36 passing for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns, 5 rushes for 19 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(L 29-24 at Cleveland)
- TE Mark Andrews: 5 catches for 36 yards and 1 touchdown
Carolina Panthers
(L 28-14 at Denver)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Re-signed to practice squad
Chicago Bears
(L 18-15 at Washington)
- QB Caleb Williams: 10-of-24 passing for 131 yards, 10 rushes for 41 yards and 1 fumble
Cincinnati Bengals
(L 37-17 vs Philadelphia)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at T, left game early with an injury
- OT Cody Ford: Reserve role
Cleveland Browns
(W 29-24 vs Baltimore)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 3 tackles, 1 sack
Dallas Cowboys
(L 30-24 at San Francisco)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 13 catches for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns
- DL Jordan Phillips: Out, IR
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at tackle
Denver Broncos
(W 28-14 vs Carolina)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 tackles, 1 sack
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 catch for 8 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Detroit Lions
(W 52-14 vs Tennessee)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: 3 tackles
Houston Texans
(W 23-20 vs Indianapolis)
- RB Joe Mixon: 25 rushes for 102 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 receptions for 32 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(L 30-27 vs Green Bay)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 27-20 at Las Vegas)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started
- LS James Winchester: Started
- OL Wanya Morris: Played in a reserve role
- WR Marquise Brown: Out with injury
- RB Samaje Perine: 2 catches for 30 yards
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 26-8 vs New Orleans)
- S Tony Jefferson: Moved to active roster
Los Angeles Rams
(W 30-20 vs Minnesota)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Played, left early with injury
Minnesota Vikings
(L 30-20 at Los Angeles Rams)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
- DE Jalen Redmond: 1 tackle
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(W 25-22 vs New York Jets)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 20 rushes for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 catches for 17 yards
New Orleans Saints
(L 26-8 at Los Angeles Chargers)
- QB Spencer Rattler: 12-of-24 passing for 156 yards
New York Giants
(Monday night at Pittsburgh)
- RB Eric Gray:
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 37-17 at Cincinnati)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 16-of-20 for 236 yards and one touchdown, 10 rushes for 37 yards and 2 touchdowns
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 3 receptions for 58 yards
- OT Lane Johnson: Started
San Francisco 49ers
(W 30-24 vs Dallas)
- OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle
Seattle Seahawks
(L 31-10 vs Buffalo)
- CB Tre Brown: Active, no stats recorded
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(L 31-26 vs Atlanta)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 37-of-50 for 330 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions
- WR Sterling Shepard: 3 catches for 18 yards
Tennessee Titans
(L 52-14 at Detroit)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 1 tackle
Washington Commanders
(W 18-15 vs Chicago)
- P Tress Way: 5 punts for an average of 42.8 yards, long of 57 yards, 2 punts inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: 4-5 field goals with a long of 47