Sooners in the NFL: Week 10

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 10 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

For former Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown, Sunday was just business as usual for their Kansas City Chiefs.

As they have for several years now, the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense was a terror this weekend with the Jacksonville Jaguars serving as their latest victim.

Behind an offensive line 40 percent made up of former Sooners, Mahomes completed 26 of his 35 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns.

Perhaps most importantly, the franchise quarterback was not sacked on Sunday - a testament to Humphrey, Brown and the rest of the KC offensive front.

On the ground, Kansas City got the job done as well, running for 5.7 yards per carry as a team en route to a comfortable 27-17 win.

Kansas City Chiefs celebrating touchdown Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In just his second professional season, Humphrey has quickly established himself as one of the best centers in the league snapping the ball to and blocking for Mahomes - who is largely perceived as the best signal-caller in the sport.

Brown, meanwhile, has been well-established now as a legitimate force at the left tackle spot in his fifth season.

After playing his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Brown was traded to the Chiefs before last season - and that deal seems to be working out quite well for both Brown and Kansas City.

Now at 7-2 and clearly looking like a Super Bowl contender once again, Kansas City sits atop the AFC West with the best record in the conference as things stand today.

Next up for the former Oklahoma big men and the Chiefs is a big divisional bout against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 10:

Arizona Cardinals

(W 27-17 at LA Rams)

WR Marquise Brown: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OL Cody Ford: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Saw playing time in a reserve role OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: DNP (Inactive)

Atlanta Falcons

(L 25-15 at Carolina on Thursday Night)

DL Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) RB Damien Williams: DNP (IR List)

Baltimore Ravens

(Bye Week)

TE Mark Andrews:

OL Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(L 33-30 OT vs Minnesota)

DL Jordan Phillips: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Carolina Panthers

(W25-15 vs Atlanta on Thursday Night)

QB Baker Mayfield: DNP

Cincinnati Bengals

(Bye Week)

RB Joe Mixon:

RB Samaje Perine:

Cleveland Browns

(L 39-17 at Miami)

DE Isaiah Thomas: 1 solo tackle

1 solo tackle DL Perrion Winfrey: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) WR Mike Woods: 0 receptions on 1 target

Dallas Cowboys

(L 31-28 OT at Green Bay)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 3 solo tackles

3 solo tackles WR CeeDee Lamb: 11 receptions on 15 targets for 150 yards, 2 touchdowns

Denver Broncos

(L 17-10 at Tennessee)

OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 1 tackle for loss

1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 1 tackle for loss S Delarrin Turner-Yell: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Houston Texans

(L 24-16 at NY Giants)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 6 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 2 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 27-17 vs Jacksonville)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 6 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 25-20 vs Indianapolis)

LB Curtis Bolton: 1 solo tackle

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 22-16 at San Francisco)

LB Kenneth Murray: 2 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Los Angeles Rams

(L 27-17 vs Arizona)

OL Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Minnesota Vikings

(W 33-30 OT at Buffalo)

LB Brian Asamoah: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

New England Patriots

(Bye Week)

OLB Ronnie Perkins:

RB Rhamondre Stevenson:

New York Giants

(W 24-16 vs Houston)

DB Tony Jefferson: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(Bye Week)

OL Dru Samia:

Philadelphia Eagles

(vs Washington on Monday Night)

RB Kennedy Brooks:

QB Jalen Hurts:

OL Lane Johnson:

OL Tyrese Robinson:

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 20-10 vs New Orleans)

S Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(vs LA Chargers)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 21-16 vs Tampa Bay in Germany)

CB Tre Brown: DNP (PUP List)

Washington Commanders

(at Philadelphia on Monday Night)