Sooners in the NFL Week 17: Baker Mayfield Stars, Marvin Mims Jr. Breaks Out
Oklahoma’s NFL stars were showing off in Week 17 action, making plays on both sides of the ball and fighting for playoff hopes across the slate.
Once again, Baker Mayfield took home the headlines for his performance against Carolina. In a must-win game to keep Tampa Bay alive in the postseason, he posted perhaps the best line of his entire career, going 27-of-32 for 359 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. For a full recap on Mayfield’s massive day, read about it here.
Jalen Hurts was inactive for the first time all season in Philadelphia, still out with a concussion, but the Eagles managed to take advantage of a banged up Cowboys lineup.
Kyler Murray struggled to take care of the ball in a divisional matchup against the Rams, throwing for 321 yards with one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also rushed four times for 32 yards in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Two other young former Sooner QBs put up numbers in Week 17 games. In a loss to the Raiders, New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler got another start and went 20-of-36 for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing three times for 46 yards. And in a 6-3 loss to Seattle, Caleb Williams went 16-of-28 for 122 yards and one interception with five rushes for 37 yards.
One of the most impressive performances of the week belonged to former Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who tried to single-handedly take over and win the game in Denver. Mims caught all eight of his targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Denver was trailing by a touchdown with under 30 seconds left, staring at a 4th down at the 25-yard line. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix showed ultimate confidence in his second-year wide receiver, and Mims hauled in one of the most improbable catches of the season. He certainly had some highlight reel catches during his time at Oklahoma, so the game-tying snag shouldn’t be a surprise to any Sooner fans.
Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, who has been in and out of the lineup for Buffalo during the second half of the season, made a huge impact on Sunday. The New York Jets were driving early on in the game, looking to make things interesting in the red zone, when Phillips stepped in. Aaron Rodgers had a pass tipped at the line, and Phillips swooped in for his first interception of the season and second of his career.
Once again, star tight end Mark Andrews found the end zone during Baltimore's demolition of the Texans. Andrews hauled in two receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Here's how the rest of the Oklahoma Sooners in the NFL performed in Week 17 action:
Arizona Cardinals
(L 13-9 at LA Rams)
- QB Kyler Murray: 33-of-48 for 321 yards and 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 4 rushes for 32 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(W 31-2 at Houston)
- TE Mark Andrews: 2 catches for 68 yards and 1 touchdown
Buffalo Bills
(W 40-14 vs New York Jets)
- DL Jordan Phillips: 1 pass deflection, 1 interception
Carolina Panthers
(L 48-14 at Tampa Bay)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Practice squad
Chicago Bears
(L 6-3 vs Seattle)
- QB Caleb Williams: 16-of-28 passing for 122 yards and 1 interception, 5 rushes for 37 yards
Cincinnati Bengals
(W 30-24 vs Denver)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at LT
- OT Cody Ford: Started at LG
Cleveland Browns
(L 20-3 vs Miami)
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: Inactive
- WR Michael Woods II: 1 catch for 3 yards
Dallas Cowboys
(L 41-7 at Philadelphia)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: IR, injury
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Played, did not start
Denver Broncos
(L 30-24 at Cincinnati)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 2 tackles,1 pass deflection
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: (PUP)
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 8 catches for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 kick return for 27 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Houston Texans
(L 31-2 vs Baltimore)
- RB Joe Mixon: 9 carries for 26 yards, 2 catches for 13 yards
Indianapolis Colts
(L 45-33 at New York Giants)
- RB Trey Sermon: 1 catch for 10 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(W 20-13 vs Tennessee)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at RT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 29-10 at Pittsburgh)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: Played reserve role at left tackle
- WR Marquise Brown: 4 catches for 46 yards
- RB Samaje Perine: 2 catches for 20 yards, 2 rushes for 9 yards
Las Vegas Raiders
(W 25-10 at New Orleans)
- DL Jonah Laulu (R): 2 tackles
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 40-7 at New England)
- S Tony Jefferson: Started, 4 tackles
Los Angeles Rams
(W 13-9 vs Arizona)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Played, no stats recorded
Minnesota Vikings
(W 27-25 vs Green Bay)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played, no stats
- DE Jalen Redmond: 2 tackles
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 40-7 vs LA Chargers)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 2 rushes for 1 yard
New Orleans Saints
(L 25-10 vs Las Vegas)
- QB Spencer Rattler: 20-of-36 for 218 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, 3 rushes for 46 yards
New York Giants
(W 45-33 vs Indianapolis)
- RB Eric Gray: Played, no stats recorded
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 41-7 vs Dallas)
- QB Jalen Hurts: Out with injury
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 1 catch for 34 yards
- OT Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle
San Francisco 49ers
(Monday Night vs Detroit)
- OL Trent Williams: Injured, DNP
Seattle Seahawks
(W 6-3 at Chicago)
- CB Tre Brown: Played in a reserve role, 1 tackle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(W 48-14 vs Carolina)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 27-of-32 for 359 yards and 5 touchdowns, 1 rush for 2 yards
- WR Sterling Shepard: Out with injury
Tennessee Titans
(L 20-13 at Jacksonville)
- LB Kenneth Murray: Out with injury
Washington Commanders
(W 30-24 vs Atlanta)
- P Tress Way: 3 punts for an average of 51 yards, long of 61, 2 inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: Out with injury