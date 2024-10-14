All Sooners

Sooners in the NFL Week 6: Joe Mixon's Return, Mark Andrews Gets Back on Track

Joe Mixon starred in his return from an injury, while Mark Andrews had his most productive outing yet.

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In a day where Oklahoma debuted five NFL quarterbacks, two key skill position guys still found a way to stand out. 

In his first game back from injury, Joe Mixon was the star of the show. He returned to his form from week one where he burst onto the scene and gave the Texans hope in the running game. Mixon recorded 13 rushes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He looked like he still had plenty of juice in his legs and showcased it with a 59-yard sprint. He also added 3 receptions for 30 yards and another touchdown.

Mixon’s ankle injury slowed him down, but when he’s been healthy he has been elite. The former Oklahoma star has gone over 100 yards in two of three performances and has been a key part of Houston’s offense.

Meanwhile in Baltimore, former Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews finally made an impact for the Ravens. It has been a very slow start to the season for Andrews, coming off an injury from last year, but he’s getting back in rhythm now.

Coming into the contest, Andrews had been held without a catch in two of the last three matchups. He finally looked like his old self on Sunday, though, as recorded four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. 

Sterling Shepard has continued his inspiring return to the NFL by carving out a serious role for Tampa Bay. On Sunday, he caught three passes for 23 yards and recorded four rushes for 31 yards. His chemistry with Baker Mayfield is on display and he has become a real part of the Buccaneers offense.

Read below to find out the rest of the Sooners in the NFL performed on Sunday:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 34-13 at Green Bay)

  • QB Kyler Murray: 22-of-32 passing, 214 yards and 1 touchdown, 7 rushes for 14 yards

Baltimore Ravens

(W 30-23 vs Washington)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 4 targets, 3 catches, 66 yards, 1 touchdown

Carolina Panthers

(L 38-20 vs Falcons)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Inactive (Concussion)

Chicago Bears

(W 35-16 vs Jacksonville)

  • QB Caleb Williams: 23-of-29 passing, 226 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, 4 rushes for 56 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 17-7 @ New York Giants)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at T
  • OT Cody Ford: Reserve role

Cleveland Browns

(L 20-16 @ Philadelphia)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 1 tackle

Dallas Cowboys

(L 47-9 vs Detroit)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 7 catches for 89 yards
  • DL Jordan Phillips: No stats recorded
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R): Did not play

Denver Broncos

(L 23-16 vs Los Angeles

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 tackle,1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits
  • Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 punt return for 10 yards
  • OG Ben Powers: Started at LG

Houston Texans

(W 41-21 at New England)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 13 rushes for 102 yards and 1 touchdown, 2 receptions for 30 yards and 1 touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars

(L 35-16 at Chicago)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT

Kansas City Chiefs

(Bye week)

  • Creed Humphrey:
  • LS James Winchester:
  • OL Wanya Morris:
  • WR Marquise Brown:
  • RB Samaje Perine:

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 23-16 at Denver)

  • Tony Jefferson: Inactive

Los Angeles Rams

(Bye week)

  • DT Neville Gallimore:

Minnesota Vikings

(Bye week)

  • LB Brian Asamoah:
  • DE Jalen Redmond:
  • OT Walter Rouse (R):

New England Patriots

(L 15-10 vs Miami)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Inactive

New Orleans Saints

(L 51-27 vs Tampa Bay)

  • QB Spencer Rattler: 22-f-40 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions

New York Giants

(L 17-7 vs Cincinnati)

  • RB Eric Gray: 3 rushes for 13 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 20-16 vs Cleveland)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 16-of-25 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, 14 rushes for 33 yards
  • TE Grant Calcaterra: 4 receptions for 67 yards
  • OT Lane Johnson: Started

San Francisco 49ers

(W 36-24 at Seattle)

  • OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 36-24 vs San Francisco)

  • CB Tre Brown: 4 tackles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(W 51-27 at New Orleans)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: 24-of-36 passing for 325 yards and 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 3 rushes for 29 yards
  • WR Sterling Shepard: 3 catches for 23 yards, 4 rushes for 31 yards

Tennessee Titans

(L 20-17 vs Indianapolis)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 6 solo tackles, 2 assisted

Washington Commanders

(L 23-30 at Baltimore)

  • Tress Way: 3 punts for an average of 42.3 yards, long of 54, 2 inside the 20-yard line
  • Austin Seibert: 3-4 field goals with a long of 55, 2-of-2 extra points
