Sooners in the NFL Week 9: Running Backs Star Ahead of Big Monday Night Matchup

Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma's running backs highlighted Oklahoma's NFL performances in Week 9 action.

Ross Lovelace

Nov 3, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) celebrates the touchdown of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Former Sooner stud Jalen Hurts continued his MVP caliber stretch with a dominant performance against the Jaguars on Sunday. The Eagles have won four straight, and Hurts has put up video game numbers. For a full recap on his big day, continue reading here.

Oklahoma’s NFL stars were once again led by the running backs in Week 9 action. Both Joe Mixon and Rhamondre Stevenson played a huge part in their team’s success — but did it in completely different ways.

Mixon was a complete workhorse for the Texans, which is something we have come to expect. The former Oklahoma running back has been one of the most productive rushers in the league when healthy. On Thursday night, he rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown on 24 total carries. CJ Stroud completed just 11-of-30 passes through the air, so Houston had to heavily rely on its rushing attack. The Texans fell short on the road to the Jets, but Mixon was a massive bright spot.

On the season, Mixon is now up to 609 yards and six touchdowns in six games. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 101.5 yards per game.

Stevenson, on the other hand, made his money at the goal line but had a relatively ineffective game otherwise. That is until the last play of the game. As Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye scrambled around in desperation with the clock at zeroes, needing a touchdown to tie the game, he lobbed up a prayer to Stevenson. The former Oklahoma running back came down with it, no problem.

He finished the game with just 16 rushing yards on 10 attempts and one touchdown. He also hauled in five receptions for 38 yards and another score through the air. 

Kyler Murray helped Arizona cruise to its third straight win, taking down Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. For Murray, it was a quiet, quiet day though. The Cardinals rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, so it made perfect sense why he wasn’t asked to play a big role. He completed 13-of-20 passing attempts for 154 total yards.

The big game of the week won’t kick off until Monday night, as Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers travel to Kansas City. Continue reading for more Sooners in the NFL coverage:

Arizona Cardinals

(W 29-9 vs Chicago)

  • QB Kyler Murray: 13-of-20 passing for 154 yards, 2 rushes for 6 yards

Baltimore Ravens

(W 41-10 vs Denver)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 2 catches for 26 yards

Carolina Panthers

(W 23-22 at Carolina)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Re-signed to practice squad

Chicago Bears

(L 29-9 at Arizona)

  • QB Caleb Williams: 22-of-41 passing for 217 yards, 4 rushes for 5 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 41-24 vs Las Vegas)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Out with an injury
  • OT Cody Ford: Started at LT

Cleveland Browns

(L 27-10 vs Los Angeles Chargers)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 3 tackles

Dallas Cowboys

(L 21-27 at Atlanta)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 8 catches for 47 yards, 2 rushes for 15 yards
  • DL Jordan Phillips: Out, IR
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at tackle

Denver Broncos

(L 41-10 at Baltimore)

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 tackles, 1 assisted tackle
  • Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 catch for 4 yards, 1 punt return for 18 yards, 1 kick return for 38 yards
  • OG Ben Powers: Started at LG

Detroit Lions

(W 24-14 at Green Bay)

  • DE Isaiah Thomas: No stats recorded

Houston Texans

(L 21-13 at New York Jets)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 24 rushes for 106 yards and 1 touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars

(L 28-23 at Philadelphia)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT

Kansas City Chiefs

(Monday Night vs Tampa Bay)

  • Creed Humphrey:
  • LS James Winchester:
  • OL Wanya Morris:
  • WR Marquise Brown:
  • RB Samaje Perine:

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 27-10 at Cleveland)

  • Tony Jefferson: Moved to active roster

Los Angeles Rams

(W 26-20 at Seattle)

  • DT Neville Gallimore: Out, shoulder injury

Minnesota Vikings

(W 21-13 vs Indianapolis)

  • LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
  • DE Jalen Redmond: 1 tackle
  • OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive

New England Patriots

(L 20-17 at Tennessee)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 10 rushes for 16 yards and 1 touchdown, 5 catches for 38 yards and 1 touchdown

New Orleans Saints

(L 23-22 at Carolina)

  • QB Spencer Rattler: No snaps recorded

New York Giants

(L 27-22 vs Washington)

  • RB Eric Gray: 4 kick returns for 104 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 28-23 vs Jacksonville)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 18-of-24 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, 13 rushes for 67 yards and 1 touchdown
  • TE Grant Calcaterra: 5 receptions for 30 yards
  • OT Lane Johnson: Started

San Francisco 49ers

(Bye Week)

  • OL Trent Williams:

Seattle Seahawks

(L 26-20 vs Los Angeles Rams)

  • CB Tre Brown: Active, no stats recorded

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Monday Night at Ka)

  • QB Baker Mayfield:
  • WR Sterling Shepard:

Tennessee Titans

(W 20-17 vs New England)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 3 tackles, 3 assisted

Washington Commanders

(W 27-22 at New York Giants)

  • Tress Way: 2 punts for an average of 54.5 yards, long of 56 yards, 1 punt inside the 20
  • Austin Seibert: 2-2 field goals with a long of 33, 3-3 extea points
