Report: Oklahoma lands another OL from transfer portal

Robert Congel, a two-year starter at Arizona and former walk-on at Texas A&M, will transfer to OU to help offset the Sooners' personnel losses up front

Oklahoma reportedly landed another offensive lineman via the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday — the Sooners’ second of the week.

Robert Congel, a 6-foot-4, 321-pound fourth-year junior and two-year starter at guard for the Arizona Wildcats, announced he would be transferring to OU. Congel entered the transfer portal in mid-December.

It's been rumored for weeks that Congel wanted to come to Oklahoma. The report was first confirmed by OUInsider's Brandon Drumm on Saturday afternoon that Congel is enrolled at OU for the spring semester. Classes begin Monday.

Robert Congel (left) Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Tennessee left tackle Wanya Morris committed to OU after entering the transfer portal last week.

OU also added a quarterback via the transfer portal in Penn State freshman Micah Bowens.

The additions offset two personnel losses across the Sooners’ offensive line from 2020. Fourth-year juniors Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy both declared for the NFL Draft, costing Oklahoma its starting center and right tackle from the past two seasons (Humphrey also started in 2018).

Congel hails from Greenwood Village, CO, and played high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. He spent his freshman season at Texas A&M as a walk-on at guard and center for the Aggies and played in five games.

Robert Congel University of Arizona Athletics

Congel followed A&M coach Kevin Sumlin to Arizona and sat out the 2018 season as a transfer.

In his first season in Tucson, Congel played in 10 games and made eight starts — seven at left guard and one at center — and led the offensive unit in total snaps.

This past season, with the Pac-12 playing a severely reduced schedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he started all five games at right guard.

Shortly after Sumlin was fired in December, Congel entered his name in the transfer portal.

Congel’s recruiting profile is minimal. He wasn’t rated by either 247 Sports or Rivals and later called himself “a zero-star guy.”

According to his Arizona bio, his father (Syracuse) and grandfather (Fordham) both played college football.