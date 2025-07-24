All Sooners

Sooners on SI Podcast: Closing the Book on Talking Season as Fall Camp Approaches

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field began their camp preview by breaking down the offense on this week's episode of the Sooners on SI Podcast.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer goes through drills during spring practice.
The Sooners on SI Podcast with John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field returned this week as fall camp looms.

First, the crew closed the book on SEC Media Days by breaking down the preseason poll, which ranked Oklahoma at 10th, as well as discussing the Sooners' trio of representatives on the All-SEC Preseason teams.

Then the guys discussed the announcement of Oklahoma's 12-person search committee to fill Joe Castiglione's shoes as athletic director.

The crew then turned their attention to Baker Mayfield's stop in Norman over the weekend for his football camp.

Mayfield discussed his relationship with new OU quarterback John Mateer, his faith in Brent Venables, his take on Castiglione's retirement and the joy of reuniting with Sterling Shepard in Tampa Bay.

Fall camp gets underway in Norman next week, so Hoover, Chapman and Field previewed the major questions that the offense must answer before the season kicks off against the Illinois State Redbirds on Aug. 30.

Finally, they discussed the reported settlement between the College Sports Commission and school attorneys that will change the way collectives are classified under the new revenue sharing and Name, Image and Likeness rules.

You can watch the Sooners on SI podcast on YouTube, or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

