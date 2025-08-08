Sooners on SI Podcast: How is Oklahoma's Offense Coming Along in Fall Camp?
John Hoover and Ryan Chapman returned for a fall camp edition of the Sooners on SI Podcast.
Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners kicked off fall camp last Thursday, and local media members have been able to view portions of three different practices over the past week.
Hoover quizzed Chapman over all of his takeaways from the trio of practice viewings, including updates on the OU players who have not been full participants throughout the opening week of camp.
They then broke down Venables' comments on the progress being made by new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer as the Sooners makeover that side of the ball.
Venables also laid out what he wants to see from both his offense and defense as Oklahoma takes the field in its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
Then the guys dove into the receivers who are making waves so far in camp, and if they're buying the hype that Oklahoma's skill positions will be much improved in 2025.
On the other side of the ball, Venables praised the work of safety Reggie Powers III, and Hoover and Chapman discussed the ripple effects of Powers playing a major role in the defense this fall.
They also dug into defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis' comments from Monday as his unit is drawing early praise. Taylor Wein has been praised by coaches and players alike, while Chavis gave an update on Adepoju Adebawore's progress at Oklahoma as well as talking about how Marvin Jones Jr. is acclimating to life in Norman after transferring over from Florida State.
Then, Hoover and Chapman rifled through the young cornerbacks getting reps early in fall camp, including true freshman Courtland Guillory, who has made quite the impression through six practices.
The guys also looked over the initial Coaches Poll of the year, which was released on Monday, and looked ahead to where the Sooners may land in the Preseason AP Poll that will drop this upcoming Monday.
The Sooners on SI Podcast will return next Wednesday, unless Oklahoma holds post-practice interviews on Aug. 13. If Chapman and Carson Field are in Norman to talk to the team, next week's podcast will drop Thursday.
Listen to the Sooners on SI Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or you can watch the show on YouTube.