Star Oklahoma Defensive Lineman to Return for Sooners in 2025
One of Oklahoma’s most experienced defensive pieces will return in 2025.
Junior defensive lineman Damonic Williams announced on Monday via X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram that he will be returning to Norman for his senior year.
Williams played his first season at Oklahoma in 2024 after spending the first two seasons of his college career at TCU.
In 2022 — when the Horned Frogs reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game — Williams started in all 15 games, recording 27 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. His impressive freshman campaign earned Williams All-true freshman All-American honors by 247 Sports.
Williams was even more impressive in his final season in Fort Worth, compiling 33 tackles and three sacks for the Horned Frogs in 2023, starting all 12 games. He earned an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection but opted to transfer to Oklahoma after the season.
In his lone season thus far for the Sooners, Williams played a role similarly important to the one he played at TCU. The defensive lineman started all 12 regular-season games and the Armed Forces Bowl for OU, making 35 tackles and forcing a fumble.
Between Williams’ production, experience and frame — 6-foot-1 and 315 pounds — some expected him to test the NFL Draft waters. Williams admitted to reporters earlier in December that he was still pondering his decision on whether to stay in Norman or declare for the Draft.
"Me, Coach (Todd) Bates, Coach (Brent Venables) have been talking about it," Williams said at a news conference on Dec. 16. "A lot of sit-down conversations on the phone with my family. It's just, you know, take it one day at a time."
But Williams affirmed his commitment with Oklahoma on Monday. That is crucial considering what the Sooners will lose defensively.
OU's defense will graduate linebacker Danny Stutsman, defensive back Woodi Washington, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and defensive end Ethan Downs. The Sooners have also seen eight defensive players enter the transfer portal: defensive back Kani Walker, defensive back Jayden Rowe, defensive back Erik McCarty, defensive back Makari Vickers, linebacker Dasan McCullough, linebacker Phil Picciotti, linebacker Lewis Carter and defensive lineman Ashton Sanders.
The Sooners are also on the hunt for a new man to lead their defense.
First-year defensive coordinator Zac Alley accepted the same position at West Virginia on Sunday. Alley led a stout run defense in his lone season in Norman, but he opted to follow Rich Rodriguez — his former coaching partner at Jacksonville State — to Morgantown.
Oklahoma finished the 2024 season 6-7 (2-6 SEC). The Sooners finished tied for 13th in the Southeastern Conference standings in their first year competing in the conference.