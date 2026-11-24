NORMAN — Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen was only a freshman when the Sooners suffered their heartbreaking defeat to Missouri in Columbia.

With two minutes left in that game, OU scored a touchdown on a scoop-and-score from Billy Bowman Jr. The Tigers responded less than a minute later, as Mizzou wideout Theo Wease Jr. caught a touchdown pass with Bowen defending to tie the game. On the Sooners’ ensuing drive, OU quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled, and Missouri edge rusher Zion Young returned it for a touchdown.

That game still stings for Bowen and his current teammates who also played in that game. But revenge isn’t the team’s primary motive as it prepares to battle Mizzou on the road on Saturday.

“I think we’re more focused on finishing this season strong,” Bowen said. “I feel like we have to get our get-back, but the focus is more on finishing this season strong and ending it on a good note and finishing the season 4-0.”

Bowen’s mindset for the game ahead is an appropriate one, considering the strength of the opposing offense — Oklahoma’s secondary will face one of the SEC’s most explosive passing offenses

Quarterback Austin Simmons, who transferred to Mizzou from Ole Miss before the season, has thrown for 2,693 yards, 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The Tigers are averaging 400.9 offensive yards per game, which ranks sixth in the SEC.

Missouri receivers Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode have been among the most productive in the SEC. Lee — a speedster who also transferred from Ole Miss — is second in the conference with 940 receiving yards, while Olugbode isn’t too far behind him at 796 yards.

“They still have good backs, still have a good O-line, still like to run the ball, but it definitely gives them another aspect for us to focus on,” Bowen said. “(Simmons is a) consistent QB, knows when to release the ball, makes decisions quick, anticipates throws.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Bowen has plenty of respect for Simmons and his dynamic group of targets. But he also believes that he and his teammates in the secondary are up for the challenge of containing the Tigers.

Two weeks ago, the Sooners held Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to only 127 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-27 passing. On Saturday, OU limited Texas A&M’s Brady Hart to 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 8-of-20 passing.

Ever since the South Carolina game, when Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, OU’s secondary has been superb. And that bodes well for the Sooners’ chances against Simmons and company.

“I feel like that's the plus of the SEC — you're always going to face top-end talent, day in and day out,” Bowen said. “There are really no off games. I feel like the SEC in general prepares us for every team.”

Now a junior, Bowen certainly hopes to make amends for his team’s painful loss two years ago, but he doesn’t carry a chip on his shoulder heading into Saturday.

Bowen knows that he and his teammates can get their “get-back” if they execute like they have against other high-level SEC competition.

“We take pride in trying to be the best defense,” Bowen said. “We love competing. We want to show that we can do this against whatever team, whatever offense.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.