Oklahoma Defense Dealt a Blow Ahead of Red River Rivalry

A new name has emerged on the Friday SEC availability report that may hold significant influence on the outcome of the game.

The unranked Oklahoma Sooners are an underdog against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, so the Golden Hat making its return to Norman was always going to be a tough outcome to reach. But Eli Bowen's sudden appearance on the availability report certainly doesn't help OU's cause.

Bowen is listed as "questionable" for tomorrow game, which kicks of at 2:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. He has started all four games this season, and started in 21 games since making his first start in 2024 against Texas. Last season, he missed the first few games until returning against Kent State.

It appears that Bowen may have sustained an undisclosed injury late in the week as Oklahoma made final preparations for Texas. With Bowen potentially out, OU's defense will be up against it.

Sooners who remain out are Taylor Heim, Trell Harris, Xavier Robinson, Jacobe Johnson and Fred Hinton — who was downgraded on Thursday's report.

Thursday's report saw an exodus of Sooners leave "questionable" for the more desired "probable."

Michael Boganowski, Jer'Michael Carer — who had been in a boot (right foot) since the New Mexico game — Owen Heinecke, Cole Sullivan and Jack Van Dorselaer were listed as probable on Thursday. All signs are pointing to all players playing or being available to play.

Michael Fasusi was downgraded to out. He has missed every game since playing 17 snaps in the opener against UTEP.

On the other side, the Texas report reads like a book report written hastily the night before it was due — devoid of content.

Tight end Nick Townsend was taken off the report entirely on Thursday, meaning he is available to play.

After that, offensive lineman Jordan Coleman was initially ruled out during Wednesday's report. On Thursday, he was joined by pass catcher Kaliq Lockett and defensive lineman Zion Williams.

Defensive lineman Justus Terry was listed as "probable" on Thursday's report. He was initially listed under "doubtful," meaning he is well on his way to returning to the field.

The Longhorns' availability report remained consistent on Friday.

Here is the full report below:

SEC Availability Report: Oklahoma vs. Texas

Oklahoma

Out: Michael Fasusi, OT; Trell Harris, WR; Taylor Heim, LB; Jacobe Johnson, CB., Fred Hinton LT, Trynae Washington, TE.

Doubtful: Eddy Pierre-Louis, OG

Questionable: Eli Bowen, CB.

Probable: LB; Jack Van Dorselaer, TE.

Texas

Out: Jordan Coleman, OL; Kaliq Lockett, WR; Zion Williams, DT.

Probable: Justus Terry, DL.

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